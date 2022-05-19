ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Netflix Unveils a Sparkling New ‘Mystery Box’ for Kids

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRFUi_0fjksM5900

Click here to read the full article.

Kids love rewatching their favorites — but how to get them to watch something new?

Netflix has cooked up a new way to spur tykes to stream more content: It’s tempting them with a “Mystery Box,” which will reveal a recommended TV show or movie they haven’t seen before. The Mystery Box is launching on the streamer’s connected TV platforms globally Thursday for Netflix Kids profiles, situated in the Favorites row.

The title in the Mystery Box will be personalized based on kids’ previous viewing behavior. That could be a show or movie with a familiar character but it will be a title new to them that they haven’t watched (for example, a new season).

“We hope that kids will love the surprise and delight of revealing the next show or film recommended for them,” TJ Marston, Netflix’s director of product innovation for kids and family, wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

Like many of Netflix’s new features, the Mystery Box is aimed at boosting time spent viewing, because that correlates with customer satisfaction (and hence lower churn). It’s one of several enhancements to Netflix Kids that the company has rolled in the past year, including the Kids Top 10 Row and the Favorites row with five characters from TV shows and movies that a child has watched most frequently.

The overriding goal for Netflix Kids, according to Marston, is to “help parents and caregivers make the best decisions for their families and to make Netflix a safe space for exploration and entertainment for everyone.”

To unbox the secret Mystery Box title, users must be logged in to a Netflix Kids profile. In the Favorites row at the top of the homepage, simply navigate to the sparkly Mystery Box to reveal the title that is “new for you.”

Netflix released an animation showing the Mystery Box reveal in action:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6imc_0fjksM5900

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Swoops In With $50 Million Purchase of Emily Blunt, David Yates Film ‘Pain Hustlers’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is wrapping up a deal for “Pain Hustlers,” a conspiracy film from David Yates that is set to star Emily Blunt. The pact, which is for global rights to the package, is said to be in the $50 million range, according to a knowledgable insider. The sale is the biggest one so far out of Cannes, where dealmaking has been slow going. Netflix has been enduring some headaches of its own — a drop in subscribers triggered a stock sell-off, which led to layoffs and mounting skepticism about the streamer. “Pain Hustlers” boasts a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘War Pony’ Review: Riley Keough Shows the Everyday Realities of Reservation Life

Click here to read the full article. If Larry Clark had ever found his way onto the Pine Ridge Reservation, he probably would have come away with a film like “War Pony,” which observes its young Native American characters hustling, skating and stealing drugs from otherwise distracted adults. Presenting such behavior without judgment, first-time directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough developed this unvarnished portrait in collaboration with their actors, capturing something at once tragic and true about these kids, who are torn between Oglala Lakota traditions and the consumer culture around them. A few years older than the hero of Chloé Zhao’s...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘SNL’ Said Goodbye to Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney

Click here to read the full article. Survive, from New York: “Saturday Night Live” will continue on without four prominent departing cast members, but most of them got a chance to offer up a few final laughs before the show completed its 47th season. Word that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson planned to leave the venerable late-night series after Saturday’s broadcast leaked out late in the week. That made appearances by the actors all the more emotional during NBC’s broadcast of SNL’s season finale. McKinnon made one more run as Ms. Rafferty, the down-and-out woman who is...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Netflix at Disney Upfront: “Smug Bastards”

Jimmy Kimmel delighted in Netflix‘s latest round of bad press, calling the company “smug bastards” while speaking at Tuesday’s (May 17) Disney upfront presentation. Kimmel, who delivered a monologue during the annual event for advertisers, blasted Netflix for its subscriber loss, recent layoffs and subscription model.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Product Innovation
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy