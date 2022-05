FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she came under fire in downtown Fort Lauderdale, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a shooting along the 200 block of Southwest Third Avenue, just after 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO