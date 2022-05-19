Green Apple Books Talk “Essential Truths: The Bay Area in Color” (9th Ave.)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Live the Dream on California’s Central Coast: Shea Homes Invites the Public to Celebrate, Explore, and Tour The Dunes. The public is invited to tour beautiful model homes, relish local cuisine from nearby eateries, and explore all that living by the bay offers at this special community celebration: Taste of The Dunes. The Dunes on Monterey Bay is a new planned community with three neighborhoods and an incredible coastal location nine miles north of Monterey, in the city of Marina. Located on the breathtaking Monterey Peninsula, Marina is close to the charming village of Carmel-By-The-Sea, the scenic 17-mile drive in Pebble Beach, Carmel Valley Wine Country, and much more. The Dunes has new single-family homes and duet-style homes now selling and includes a 365,000-square-foot shopping center, neighborhood restaurants, and a movie theater, just minutes away.

MARINA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO