ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Green Apple Books Talk “Essential Truths: The Bay Area in Color” (9th Ave.)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on Thursday, May 19th at 7pm PT when we celebrate Write Now! SF Bay’s anthology, Essential Truths: The Bay Area in Color at 9th Ave!. Featuring Karla Brundage, Melissa Chen, adrienne danyelle oliver, David Renteria, and editor Shizue Seigel. Masks and Proof of Vaccination Required. About...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Globe Spinners Record Fair (Oakland)

Globe Spinners features some of the West Coast’s best independent record sellers, offering music from around the world. Spend a day digging crates, sipping brews and vibing to some amazing vinyl DJs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Locally Grown “Meet The Farmer” Cannabis Doobie Nights (Santa Rosa)

Come to Doobie Nights on the 22nd to meet the people behind the brands you have come to know and love. Locally Grown will highlights brands grown or created right here in Santa Rosa as well as the neighboring counties where some of the best cannabis products are produced. Come visit listen to great music, have some delicious food and hang with the farmers. Can’t wait to see you here!!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Union Square in Bloom” Spring Finale, Free Flowers & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party (SF)

“Union Square in Bloom” Finale & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party. Spring may be coming to an end, but Union Square wants to give you one last burst of color and send us out dancing. “Union Square in Bloom” was a new tradition begun this year with parts of the Square and Maiden Lane filled with bright beautiful flowers. Saturday is your last chance to see these floral art displays before they’re taken down for the year. To celebrate, Los Kimberos plays live salsa music in the square. As an incentive to get you moving there’s free dance lessons every hour, and everyone who dances (even if you just wiggle a little bit) will be gifted a free bloom from San Francisco’s Flower Mart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Arkansas State
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
funcheap.com

North Beach Farmers Market

The North Beach Farmers Market is a community market that brings the Bay Area’s best farms and craft food purveyors to our neighborhood. Started by volunteers, the market is one of the only independent farmers markets in San Francisco. Each Saturday, join us to shop from over two dozen...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Queer Comedy Night Benefit for Team Trans Galactic (Berkeley)

Come be an athletic supporter – laugh, drink and support the AIDS/LifeCycle at Gilman Brewing with a night of queer comedy! All ages welcome!. Trans Galactic is an all transgender and non-binary AIDS/LifeCycle team that is riding together to raise awareness about the impact of HIV and AIDS on the transgender community, as well as funds to support HIV prevention and treatment services for people living in the SF Bay Area. We are also riding together to create a safe and welcoming space on the ride for riders of diverse gender expressions and identities.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Artist Talk “Singularis” at Art Gallery in Noe Valley

Dang! This event has already taken place. “SINGULARIS” features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Brazilian 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval: Sneak Preview Performance (SF)

Fogo Na Roupa will practice to afro-Brasilian Carnaval Rhythms played by the “Bateria” in preparation for the 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval. The drum ensemble consists of traditional parading drums – this includes repiques, caixas, surdos, ganzas, and agogos, all playing the infectious rhythms of samba, reggae, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Apple Books#Dance Party#East Bay#The Event#Black Brown
funcheap.com

San Francisco Rotary Cleanup (Inner Richmond)

Join the Rotary Club of San Francisco clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NW corner of 2nd Ave and Clement St (across from Eats). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
funcheap.com

Composting Workshop (San Mateo)

Learn how to turn your food scraps, leaves, and plant cuttings into nutrient-rich compost that helps your garden retain moisture, suppress weeds, and prevent soil erosion!. Aprenda a convertir sus desperdicios de la cocino, hojas, y parte de plantas a un abono rico en nutrientes, que ayudara a su jardín conservar agua, reprimir malesa, y prevenir la erosión de suelo!
funcheap.com

Oakland’s Montclair Village 45th Summer Art Walk (May 21-22)

Oakland’s Montclair Village 45th Summer Art Walk (May 21-22) Montclair Village Summer Art Walk is in its 45th year and celebrates art in the outdoors when more than 65 artists from the Bay Area and beyond will be displaying their wares along the sidewalks and against the scenic backdrop of Montclair Village and the Oakland Hills. Presented by the Montclair Village Association, this free event is set to take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy this open-air art gallery and shop for gifts for yourself, someone special or for your office collection. Visit on Sunday and in addition to leaving with new art treasures, take home fresh produce and delectables from La Salle’s wonderful farmer’s market stalls from 9am-1pm.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

“Ferry Fridays” Live Music at SF’s Ferry Building Plaza

Join us for weekly live music from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on the Ferry Building’s Back Plaza featuring Bay Area musicians all summer long! Grab your favorite Ferry Building refreshments inside the Marketplace and enjoy our outdoor dining area with picture perfect bay views. Every third Friday, we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
funcheap.com

The Taste of The Dunes Event (Monterey Bay)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Live the Dream on California’s Central Coast: Shea Homes Invites the Public to Celebrate, Explore, and Tour The Dunes. The public is invited to tour beautiful model homes, relish local cuisine from nearby eateries, and explore all that living by the bay offers at this special community celebration: Taste of The Dunes. The Dunes on Monterey Bay is a new planned community with three neighborhoods and an incredible coastal location nine miles north of Monterey, in the city of Marina. Located on the breathtaking Monterey Peninsula, Marina is close to the charming village of Carmel-By-The-Sea, the scenic 17-mile drive in Pebble Beach, Carmel Valley Wine Country, and much more. The Dunes has new single-family homes and duet-style homes now selling and includes a 365,000-square-foot shopping center, neighborhood restaurants, and a movie theater, just minutes away.
MARINA, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Food Waste Week (May 16-22)

Imperfect Foods will host the first-ever San Francisco Food Waste Week, curating panel discussions, workshops, and interactive elements, like a larger-than-life Imperfect Foods box, all designed to build momentum behind reducing food waste, the #1 way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. From May 16 to 22, Imperfect Foods will pop up at Spark Social in Mission Bay and invite the local community to learn how every bite into a misshapen apple, broken pretzel, or tiny quiche is a delicious way to support farmers and the environment. Attendees will be eligible to win free Imperfect Foods groceries and smoothies and can enjoy fresh “imperfect” produce onsite at Spark Social.
funcheap.com

$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22)

Dang! This event has already taken place. $10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22) America’s Favorite Travel Show. – Explore endless vacation options. – Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts. – Meet travel celebrities Peter Greenberg and Patricia Schultz. – Attend dozens of...
funcheap.com

STEAM Discovery Festival (Benicia)

The STEAM Discovery Festival is a one-day event that celebrates the joys of innovation and hands-on learning. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. This annual event brings together makers from around the Bay Area to show off their projects large and small. You can see anything from electronics to embroidery and woodworking to 3D printing. Come get some inspiration and participate in the many hands-on activities for all ages.
CELEBRATIONS
funcheap.com

$1.50 Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)

$1.50 Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great $1.50 oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy bar in...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Huge Italian Food Hall “Eataly” Opens June 16 in San Jose

Eataly – the super popular and vibrant Italian marketplace with an array of authentic Italian restaurants, cafés, fresh counters, to-go eateries, bars and a variety of unique tailored educational experiences – is opening its brand new 45,000 square foot store at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose on June 16, 2022. The new store is part of a $1 billion transformation of the Westfield Valley Fair Mall, with over 100 new shops and restaurants joining in the last few years.
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

San Jose Rally for Buffalo

We will be holding space for our Black community to come together, have a dialect in regards to these continued heinous acts on our community and to pay respect to the lives violently taken on the 14th. It’s also important that we continue to build community between one another so we can stay informed around upcoming constitutional changes we can possibly see in our near future. Simply saying that we need our own community is clearly not the answer for terrorist organizations like the one Gendron is apart of. They have shown us they are racially motivated enough to drive hours to fulfill their terrorist manifestos.
funcheap.com

Sneak Peak Summer Camps At Maker Studio Kidz (SF)

Let’s jump in and choose your Maker’s Adventure?. Join us this summer for an action-packed “Makers STEM Odyssey” as we explore, discover and unravel the great unknown. Each week we will unlock a new S.T.E.M subject while navigating a new journey learning to decode problems, express our inner maker and participate in STEM creativity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy