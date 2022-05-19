ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF’s “We Are All Aliens” Radical Opera Salon (Aliens Get in Free)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned artist Guillermo Gómez-Peña, Allison Lovejoy, and La Pocha Notra will be performing excerpts of a border opera titled “We Are All Aliens” at Saint Joseph’s Arts Foundation. Join us in a re-imagining Saint Joe’s luxurious interior as a salon for the end of the...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Artist Talk “Singularis” at Art Gallery in Noe Valley

Dang! This event has already taken place. “SINGULARIS” features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Guided Walk: Discover Fascinating History of Mission Dolores Neighborhood

See one of San Francisco’s oldest and most colorful neighborhoods, the Mission, where you’ll trace a history beginning with Indigenous peoples through waves of immigrants to today’s concerns of gentrification. Begin at the famous golden fire hydrant where locals successfully fought to save the area during the 1906 earthquake. Gaze at a spectacular view of SF’s skyline from gorgeous Dolores Park. Wander through a historic district, get a mini-course about Victorian styles, go down the hip Valencia Street corridor, see and understand the importance in the Mission of its murals, while learning about the area’s Indigenous peoples and the colonization by Spain and Mexico at the oldest building in San Francisco, Mission Dolores, the church of Saint Francis of Assisi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Union Square in Bloom” Spring Finale, Free Flowers & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party (SF)

“Union Square in Bloom” Finale & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party. Spring may be coming to an end, but Union Square wants to give you one last burst of color and send us out dancing. “Union Square in Bloom” was a new tradition begun this year with parts of the Square and Maiden Lane filled with bright beautiful flowers. Saturday is your last chance to see these floral art displays before they’re taken down for the year. To celebrate, Los Kimberos plays live salsa music in the square. As an incentive to get you moving there’s free dance lessons every hour, and everyone who dances (even if you just wiggle a little bit) will be gifted a free bloom from San Francisco’s Flower Mart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Queer Comedy Night Benefit for Team Trans Galactic (Berkeley)

Come be an athletic supporter – laugh, drink and support the AIDS/LifeCycle at Gilman Brewing with a night of queer comedy! All ages welcome!. Trans Galactic is an all transgender and non-binary AIDS/LifeCycle team that is riding together to raise awareness about the impact of HIV and AIDS on the transgender community, as well as funds to support HIV prevention and treatment services for people living in the SF Bay Area. We are also riding together to create a safe and welcoming space on the ride for riders of diverse gender expressions and identities.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
funcheap.com

Globe Spinners Record Fair (Oakland)

Globe Spinners features some of the West Coast’s best independent record sellers, offering music from around the world. Spend a day digging crates, sipping brews and vibing to some amazing vinyl DJs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Brazilian 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval: Sneak Preview Performance (SF)

Fogo Na Roupa will practice to afro-Brasilian Carnaval Rhythms played by the “Bateria” in preparation for the 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval. The drum ensemble consists of traditional parading drums – this includes repiques, caixas, surdos, ganzas, and agogos, all playing the infectious rhythms of samba, reggae, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Work the Crowd” Impov Comedy Show

Work the Crowd: A Stand Up Comedy Crowd Work Show ( where the comedians don’t do material) Work The Crowd is a comedy show unlike any other comedy in the Bay Area. The show is brand new to San Francisco. Comedians go up with no prepared material, ask the audience for suggestions, and work the crowd based off of those suggestions. This is the only stand-up show where you, the audience, get to suggest what the comedians talk about. Get ready for improv and stand-up to unite! Come see it at Milk Bar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
funcheap.com

Gamelan Sekar Jaya Presents Sudamala at Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Sudamala is a musical prayer composed by world famous musician and composer, I Dewa Putu Berata, inspired by the lifelong journey of creating and maintaining harmony: between universes, communitites, and artistic genres. This performance features all new music created in collaboration with Gamelan Sekar Jaya’s Spring 2022 Guest Music Director I Dewa Putu Rai, and Bay Area artists Rashidi Omari of Oakland’s Destiny Arts Center, Carla Fabrizio, Peter Steele, and Joseph Paddy Sandino. Music will be accompanied by new choreography from Sekar Jaya’s Spring 2022 Guest Dance Director, Emiko Saraswati Susilo, with contributions from Shoko Yamamuro, Dewa Ayu Dewi Larassanti, Casey Lee Simms, Ni Luh Andarawati and I Made Moja.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Official Launch of the SF’s Sunset Chinese Cultural District

Celebrate the Official Launch of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District on May 22. In April 2022, legacy business Wah Mei School was announced as the new stewards of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District, originally created in 2021 as San Francisco’s ninth cultural district. SF Heritage has been proud to serve as a one of SCCD’s community planning partners, and congratulate Wah Mei on their new role! To celebrate, we will host a joint APIA Heritage Month community event in the Sunset on May 22, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Alameda Vintage Fashion Faire

Dang! This event has already taken place. The fun begins Friday night at our Early Buy VIP Shopping Party! The festivities include a Fashion Contest with prizes, tropical cocktails from Stookey’s Club Moderne (no host) and live music from Rick Rasay & Da GIB Boyz! Your Friday ticket is a Weekend Pass that readmits you for Saturday too. On Saturday our outdoor Lanai will host additional outdoor booths for expanded shopping and yummy food and drinks available for purchase!
ALAMEDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Aliens#Free Dance#Salon#Performing#Musical Theater#American#Mexican
funcheap.com

“Animals on Broadway” Festival & Pet Walk (Walnut Creek)

Put your paws to the pavement for Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation’s Animals on Broadway. Team up with friends and family online at arflife.org to raise critical funds to save dogs and cats in need. Then join animal lovers at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Sunday, May 22 for a free community festival and Pet Walk.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
funcheap.com

Locally Grown “Meet The Farmer” Cannabis Doobie Nights (Santa Rosa)

Come to Doobie Nights on the 22nd to meet the people behind the brands you have come to know and love. Locally Grown will highlights brands grown or created right here in Santa Rosa as well as the neighboring counties where some of the best cannabis products are produced. Come visit listen to great music, have some delicious food and hang with the farmers. Can’t wait to see you here!!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22)

$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22) America’s Favorite Travel Show. – Explore endless vacation options. – Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts. – Meet travel celebrities Peter Greenberg and Patricia Schultz. – Attend dozens of educational seminars including Russell Hannon’s hit talk...
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
funcheap.com

North Beach Farmers Market

The North Beach Farmers Market is a community market that brings the Bay Area’s best farms and craft food purveyors to our neighborhood. Started by volunteers, the market is one of the only independent farmers markets in San Francisco. Each Saturday, join us to shop from over two dozen...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Rotary Cleanup (Inner Richmond)

Join the Rotary Club of San Francisco clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NW corner of 2nd Ave and Clement St (across from Eats). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
funcheap.com

$1.50 Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)

$1.50 Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great $1.50 oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy bar in...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Dragon Boat Regatta on Lake Merced

Welcome to the Annual California Dragon Boat Association Regional Regatta! It has been close to three years since we last hosted our Regatta and we are excited to create a great experience for our paddlers. Please note: No parking in the park. Please plan to carpool or carshare. Parking will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy