San Francisco, CA

"A Taste of TEL HI 2022" at Oracle Park (SF)

 3 days ago

San Francisco's Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center Marks 132 Years of Service to the Community with Fundraiser on May 1. A Taste of TEL HI is back in person to benefit our educational programs that...

FeastSF: Free Virtual Food Festival (May 23-28)

FEASTSF invites attendees to reimagine food, cooking, and eating as body-based creative practices and rituals. FEASTSF is hosted by food-positive, body-positive advocate and author (and longtime resident of San Francisco's Outer Sunset district), Virgie Tovar. This festival is made possible with generous sponsorship from The San Francisco Arts Commission and The Rebel Eaters Club podcast (Season 3 just released! Seasons 1 & 2 now available for download).
"Union Square in Bloom" Spring Finale, Free Flowers & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party (SF)

"Union Square in Bloom" Finale & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party. Spring may be coming to an end, but Union Square wants to give you one last burst of color and send us out dancing. "Union Square in Bloom" was a new tradition begun this year with parts of the Square and Maiden Lane filled with bright beautiful flowers. Saturday is your last chance to see these floral art displays before they're taken down for the year. To celebrate, Los Kimberos plays live salsa music in the square. As an incentive to get you moving there's free dance lessons every hour, and everyone who dances (even if you just wiggle a little bit) will be gifted a free bloom from San Francisco's Flower Mart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Rotary Cleanup (Inner Richmond)

Join the Rotary Club of San Francisco clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NW corner of 2nd Ave and Clement St (across from Eats). All supplies provided.
Alameda Vintage Fashion Faire

The fun begins Friday night at our Early Buy VIP Shopping Party! The festivities include a Fashion Contest with prizes, tropical cocktails from Stookey's Club Moderne (no host) and live music from Rick Rasay & Da GIB Boyz! Your Friday ticket is a Weekend Pass that readmits you for Saturday too. On Saturday our outdoor Lanai will host additional outdoor booths for expanded shopping and yummy food and drinks available for purchase!
ALAMEDA, CA
Artist Talk "Singularis" at Art Gallery in Noe Valley

"SINGULARIS" features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Guided Walk: Discover Fascinating History of Mission Dolores Neighborhood

See one of San Francisco's oldest and most colorful neighborhoods, the Mission, where you'll trace a history beginning with Indigenous peoples through waves of immigrants to today's concerns of gentrification. Begin at the famous golden fire hydrant where locals successfully fought to save the area during the 1906 earthquake. Gaze at a spectacular view of SF's skyline from gorgeous Dolores Park. Wander through a historic district, get a mini-course about Victorian styles, go down the hip Valencia Street corridor, see and understand the importance in the Mission of its murals, while learning about the area's Indigenous peoples and the colonization by Spain and Mexico at the oldest building in San Francisco, Mission Dolores, the church of Saint Francis of Assisi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Official Launch of the SF's Sunset Chinese Cultural District

Celebrate the Official Launch of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District on May 22. In April 2022, legacy business Wah Mei School was announced as the new stewards of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District, originally created in 2021 as San Francisco's ninth cultural district. SF Heritage has been proud to serve as a one of SCCD's community planning partners, and congratulate Wah Mei on their new role! To celebrate, we will host a joint APIA Heritage Month community event in the Sunset on May 22, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Oracle Park#Free Dance#Dance Party#Jazz Music#Food Drink#Tickets Community#Charity Volunteering
"Ferry Fridays" Live Music at SF's Ferry Building Plaza

Join us for weekly live music from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on the Ferry Building's Back Plaza featuring Bay Area musicians all summer long! Grab your favorite Ferry Building refreshments inside the Marketplace and enjoy our outdoor dining area with picture perfect bay views.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Globe Spinners Record Fair (Oakland)

Globe Spinners features some of the West Coast's best independent record sellers, offering music from around the world. Spend a day digging crates, sipping brews and vibing to some amazing vinyl DJs.
OAKLAND, CA
Queer Comedy Night Benefit for Team Trans Galactic (Berkeley)

Come be an athletic supporter – laugh, drink and support the AIDS/LifeCycle at Gilman Brewing with a night of queer comedy! All ages welcome!. Trans Galactic is an all transgender and non-binary AIDS/LifeCycle team that is riding together to raise awareness about the impact of HIV and AIDS on the transgender community, as well as funds to support HIV prevention and treatment services for people living in the SF Bay Area. We are also riding together to create a safe and welcoming space on the ride for riders of diverse gender expressions and identities.
BERKELEY, CA
Brazilian 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval: Sneak Preview Performance (SF)

Fogo Na Roupa will practice to afro-Brasilian Carnaval Rhythms played by the "Bateria" in preparation for the 44th Annual San Francisco Carnaval. The drum ensemble consists of traditional parading drums – this includes repiques, caixas, surdos, ganzas, and agogos, all playing the infectious rhythms of samba, reggae, and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
STEAM Discovery Festival (Benicia)

The STEAM Discovery Festival is a one-day event that celebrates the joys of innovation and hands-on learning. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. This annual event brings together makers from around the Bay Area to show off their projects large and small. You can see anything from electronics to embroidery and woodworking to 3D printing. Come get some inspiration and participate in the many hands-on activities for all ages.
CELEBRATIONS
Sneak Peak Summer Camps At Maker Studio Kidz (SF)

Let's jump in and choose your Maker's Adventure?. Join us this summer for an action-packed "Makers STEM Odyssey" as we explore, discover and unravel the great unknown. Each week we will unlock a new S.T.E.M subject while navigating a new journey learning to decode problems, express our inner maker and participate in STEM creativity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
"Animals on Broadway" Festival & Pet Walk (Walnut Creek)

Put your paws to the pavement for Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation's Animals on Broadway. Team up with friends and family online at arflife.org to raise critical funds to save dogs and cats in need. Then join animal lovers at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza on Sunday, May 22 for a free community festival and Pet Walk.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22)

$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22) America's Favorite Travel Show. – Explore endless vacation options. – Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts. – Meet travel celebrities Peter Greenberg and Patricia Schultz.
Gamelan Sekar Jaya Presents Sudamala at Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Sudamala is a musical prayer composed by world famous musician and composer, I Dewa Putu Berata, inspired by the lifelong journey of creating and maintaining harmony: between universes, communitites, and artistic genres. This performance features all new music created in collaboration with Gamelan Sekar Jaya's Spring 2022 Guest Music Director I Dewa Putu Rai, and Bay Area artists Rashidi Omari of Oakland's Destiny Arts Center, Carla Fabrizio, Peter Steele, and Joseph Paddy Sandino. Music will be accompanied by new choreography from Sekar Jaya's Spring 2022 Guest Dance Director, Emiko Saraswati Susilo, with contributions from Shoko Yamamuro, Dewa Ayu Dewi Larassanti, Casey Lee Simms, Ni Luh Andarawati and I Made Moja.
OAKLAND, CA
Free Haight-Ashbury Community Event (SF)

Join us Saturday May 21st 2-8PM in the Haight @730 Stanyan (corner of Haight and Stanyan) for a free event open to children, youth, families, adults, and seniors!. We will have Covid vaccinations/boosters, Acrosports Obstacle Course, Senior services provided by Institute on Aging, gardening workshop, food/drinks/snacks, games, art activities, and more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vis Valley Community Pop-Up (Bayshore Drive)

Come shop in the vis valley community. Contact event host for vendor details..As spaces are available. There will be jewelry..Electronics…Gifts…Household goods etc. Come dine with frisco family deli.
Oakland's Montclair Village 45th Summer Art Walk (May 21-22)

Oakland's Montclair Village 45th Summer Art Walk (May 21-22) Montclair Village Summer Art Walk is in its 45th year and celebrates art in the outdoors when more than 65 artists from the Bay Area and beyond will be displaying their wares along the sidewalks and against the scenic backdrop of Montclair Village and the Oakland Hills. Presented by the Montclair Village Association, this free event is set to take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy this open-air art gallery and shop for gifts for yourself, someone special or for your office collection. Visit on Sunday and in addition to leaving with new art treasures, take home fresh produce and delectables from La Salle's wonderful farmer's market stalls from 9am-1pm.
OAKLAND, CA

