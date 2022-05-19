“A Taste of TEL HI 2022” at Oracle Park (SF)

“Union Square in Bloom” Finale & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party. Spring may be coming to an end, but Union Square wants to give you one last burst of color and send us out dancing. “Union Square in Bloom” was a new tradition begun this year with parts of the Square and Maiden Lane filled with bright beautiful flowers. Saturday is your last chance to see these floral art displays before they’re taken down for the year. To celebrate, Los Kimberos plays live salsa music in the square. As an incentive to get you moving there’s free dance lessons every hour, and everyone who dances (even if you just wiggle a little bit) will be gifted a free bloom from San Francisco’s Flower Mart.

