Free Dance Classes at Uforia Studios (Nob Hill)

Sudamala is a musical prayer composed by world famous musician and composer, I Dewa Putu Berata, inspired by the lifelong journey of creating and maintaining harmony: between universes, communitites, and artistic genres. This performance features all new music created in collaboration with Gamelan Sekar Jaya’s Spring 2022 Guest Music Director I Dewa Putu Rai, and Bay Area artists Rashidi Omari of Oakland’s Destiny Arts Center, Carla Fabrizio, Peter Steele, and Joseph Paddy Sandino. Music will be accompanied by new choreography from Sekar Jaya’s Spring 2022 Guest Dance Director, Emiko Saraswati Susilo, with contributions from Shoko Yamamuro, Dewa Ayu Dewi Larassanti, Casey Lee Simms, Ni Luh Andarawati and I Made Moja.
