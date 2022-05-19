ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Free Dance Classes at Uforia Studios (Nob Hill)

funcheap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to try a dance class? No experience needed. Dance at uforia studios (www.uforiastudios.com) is a fun, progressive style dance...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Sneak Peak Summer Camps At Maker Studio Kidz (SF)

Let’s jump in and choose your Maker’s Adventure?. Join us this summer for an action-packed “Makers STEM Odyssey” as we explore, discover and unravel the great unknown. Each week we will unlock a new S.T.E.M subject while navigating a new journey learning to decode problems, express our inner maker and participate in STEM creativity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Alameda Vintage Fashion Faire

Dang! This event has already taken place. The fun begins Friday night at our Early Buy VIP Shopping Party! The festivities include a Fashion Contest with prizes, tropical cocktails from Stookey’s Club Moderne (no host) and live music from Rick Rasay & Da GIB Boyz! Your Friday ticket is a Weekend Pass that readmits you for Saturday too. On Saturday our outdoor Lanai will host additional outdoor booths for expanded shopping and yummy food and drinks available for purchase!
ALAMEDA, CA
funcheap.com

“Union Square in Bloom” Spring Finale, Free Flowers & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party (SF)

“Union Square in Bloom” Finale & Outdoor Salsa Dance Party. Spring may be coming to an end, but Union Square wants to give you one last burst of color and send us out dancing. “Union Square in Bloom” was a new tradition begun this year with parts of the Square and Maiden Lane filled with bright beautiful flowers. Saturday is your last chance to see these floral art displays before they’re taken down for the year. To celebrate, Los Kimberos plays live salsa music in the square. As an incentive to get you moving there’s free dance lessons every hour, and everyone who dances (even if you just wiggle a little bit) will be gifted a free bloom from San Francisco’s Flower Mart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Globe Spinners Record Fair (Oakland)

Globe Spinners features some of the West Coast’s best independent record sellers, offering music from around the world. Spend a day digging crates, sipping brews and vibing to some amazing vinyl DJs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
funcheap.com

Artist Talk “Singularis” at Art Gallery in Noe Valley

Dang! This event has already taken place. “SINGULARIS” features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Ferry Fridays” Live Music at SF’s Ferry Building Plaza

Join us for weekly live music from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on the Ferry Building’s Back Plaza featuring Bay Area musicians all summer long! Grab your favorite Ferry Building refreshments inside the Marketplace and enjoy our outdoor dining area with picture perfect bay views. Every third Friday, we...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Animals on Broadway” Festival & Pet Walk (Walnut Creek)

Put your paws to the pavement for Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation’s Animals on Broadway. Team up with friends and family online at arflife.org to raise critical funds to save dogs and cats in need. Then join animal lovers at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Sunday, May 22 for a free community festival and Pet Walk.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
funcheap.com

“Work the Crowd” Impov Comedy Show

Work the Crowd: A Stand Up Comedy Crowd Work Show ( where the comedians don’t do material) Work The Crowd is a comedy show unlike any other comedy in the Bay Area. The show is brand new to San Francisco. Comedians go up with no prepared material, ask the audience for suggestions, and work the crowd based off of those suggestions. This is the only stand-up show where you, the audience, get to suggest what the comedians talk about. Get ready for improv and stand-up to unite! Come see it at Milk Bar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Dance#Dance Party#Nob Hill#Uforia Studios#The Event Organizer Want#Revolutions
funcheap.com

North Beach Farmers Market

The North Beach Farmers Market is a community market that brings the Bay Area’s best farms and craft food purveyors to our neighborhood. Started by volunteers, the market is one of the only independent farmers markets in San Francisco. Each Saturday, join us to shop from over two dozen...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Guided Walk: Discover Fascinating History of Mission Dolores Neighborhood

See one of San Francisco’s oldest and most colorful neighborhoods, the Mission, where you’ll trace a history beginning with Indigenous peoples through waves of immigrants to today’s concerns of gentrification. Begin at the famous golden fire hydrant where locals successfully fought to save the area during the 1906 earthquake. Gaze at a spectacular view of SF’s skyline from gorgeous Dolores Park. Wander through a historic district, get a mini-course about Victorian styles, go down the hip Valencia Street corridor, see and understand the importance in the Mission of its murals, while learning about the area’s Indigenous peoples and the colonization by Spain and Mexico at the oldest building in San Francisco, Mission Dolores, the church of Saint Francis of Assisi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

STEAM Discovery Festival (Benicia)

The STEAM Discovery Festival is a one-day event that celebrates the joys of innovation and hands-on learning. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. This annual event brings together makers from around the Bay Area to show off their projects large and small. You can see anything from electronics to embroidery and woodworking to 3D printing. Come get some inspiration and participate in the many hands-on activities for all ages.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
funcheap.com

$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22)

$10 Tix: Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show (May 21-22) America’s Favorite Travel Show. – Explore endless vacation options. – Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts. – Meet travel celebrities Peter Greenberg and Patricia Schultz. – Attend dozens of educational seminars including Russell Hannon’s hit talk...
SANTA CLARA, CA
funcheap.com

The “Bridgerton” Experience is Coming to SF

Attention San Francisco’Ton, you are cordially invited to attend The Queen’s Ball. The Bridgerton Experience is coming to San Francisco in July 2022. Tickets will be released on Tuesday May 24 at 9 am PST. You can join the waitlist to get a notification when tickets are on sale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Gamelan Sekar Jaya Presents Sudamala at Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Sudamala is a musical prayer composed by world famous musician and composer, I Dewa Putu Berata, inspired by the lifelong journey of creating and maintaining harmony: between universes, communitites, and artistic genres. This performance features all new music created in collaboration with Gamelan Sekar Jaya’s Spring 2022 Guest Music Director I Dewa Putu Rai, and Bay Area artists Rashidi Omari of Oakland’s Destiny Arts Center, Carla Fabrizio, Peter Steele, and Joseph Paddy Sandino. Music will be accompanied by new choreography from Sekar Jaya’s Spring 2022 Guest Dance Director, Emiko Saraswati Susilo, with contributions from Shoko Yamamuro, Dewa Ayu Dewi Larassanti, Casey Lee Simms, Ni Luh Andarawati and I Made Moja.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Alameda Bike Festival & Rodeo (2022)

The annual Alameda Bike Festival is back in 2022! We can’t wait to see you!. WHO: All are welcome at this family friendly event. WHAT: Non-stop fun to inspire, educate, and encourage bicycle riding. WHERE: Bay Farm School, 200 Aughinbaugh Way, Alameda. WHEN: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:30am –...
ALAMEDA, CA
funcheap.com

Woofstock 2022 (Novato)

Give your dogs (and family) a rockin’ day to remember at WOOFSTOCK 2022!. Grab your leash, furry friends, and family to join us for the Bay Area’s grooviest dog (and animal) lover’s event! Enjoy music by the premier Eagles cover band, the Illeagles, who have taken the Bay Area by storm, and opening act Black Cat Bone. Food trucks, beer, and wine will be available. The ever-popular free Kid’s Zone will be back with awesome activities for kids of all ages. Explore the event booths featuring local merchants and animal rescue groups! All proceeds benefit the animals at Marin Humane. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show. Don’t forget to BYOWB (Bring Your Own Water Bottle) as there will be purified water on tap!
NOVATO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Haight-Ashbury Community Event (SF)

Join us Saturday May 21st 2-8PM in the Haight @730 Stanyan (corner of Haight and Stanyan) for a free event open to children, youth, families, adults, and seniors!. We will have Covid vaccinations/boosters, Acrosports Obstacle Course, Senior services provided by Institute on Aging, gardening workshop, food/drinks/snacks, games, art activities, and more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco Rotary Cleanup (Inner Richmond)

Join the Rotary Club of San Francisco clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NW corner of 2nd Ave and Clement St (across from Eats). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Locally Grown “Meet The Farmer” Cannabis Doobie Nights (Santa Rosa)

Come to Doobie Nights on the 22nd to meet the people behind the brands you have come to know and love. Locally Grown will highlights brands grown or created right here in Santa Rosa as well as the neighboring counties where some of the best cannabis products are produced. Come visit listen to great music, have some delicious food and hang with the farmers. Can’t wait to see you here!!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy