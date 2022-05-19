Stanford’s “The Changing Face of Antisemitism” (Live Taping)

We will be holding space for our Black community to come together, have a dialect in regards to these continued heinous acts on our community and to pay respect to the lives violently taken on the 14th. It’s also important that we continue to build community between one another so we can stay informed around upcoming constitutional changes we can possibly see in our near future. Simply saying that we need our own community is clearly not the answer for terrorist organizations like the one Gendron is apart of. They have shown us they are racially motivated enough to drive hours to fulfill their terrorist manifestos.

1 DAY AGO