N'Golo Kante Reflects on Chelsea's 2021/22 Season

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has opened up on the Blues' 2021/22 season ahead of the final two matches of the Premier League.

The Blues lifted two trophies this campaign, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup as well as reaching the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, falling to defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via football.daily , Kante discussed the achievements this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the season as a whole, Kante said : "It has been up and down, but we have had our moments of happiness when we are able to celebrate our titles and to share good emotions with the fans and the club.

"But on the other side, there were some moments where we wish we could have done it better. At the end it's like this, we do our best and we accept whatever we get."

The French international, whose contract at Chelsea expires in 2023, continued to discuss the heartbreak of losing consecutive domestic finals to Liverpool in the same season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"We're all disappointed. It's a sad result for us. We had two chances to win titles in England this season but we missed in the final, " he continued. "Everyone was wishing for a better hand but at the end it's like this.

"We have to be proud to achieve the final, to be in the final it means we won many matches. We hope this failure will help us for the future to achieve better things.

"Both games we could have won. But they both went to penalties, it means we are not able to score before."

The Blues face Leicester City and Watford as they conclude the season, securing Champions League football for next campaign.

