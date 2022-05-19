ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini golf benefit to tee up Friday, Saturday at Worcester main library

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — When folks plan their social calendar for the weekend, the Worcester Public Library, as a rule, generally doesn't make the cut.

This weekend, however, the main library at 3 Salem Square will embrace the adage "rules are made to be broken," with its Tee Off at WPL! Mini Golf at the Library Fundraiser.

Starting Friday and running through Saturday, the library will host an indoor 18-hole miniature golf course complete with food, drinks and music.

“It's so much more than library mini golf. It’s a way to bring together community members who have never really interacted, throwing in some golf clubs and surrounding them with books,” WPL Director Jason Homer said.

With the help of a Connecticut-based company, Homer has organized this four times at previous libraries and is excited to share the event with city residents.

Mini golf participants will get a chance to play and explore, allowing the WPL to show off its new first floor.

A local company or Worcester resident will sponsor each hole of the course, which will take players on a winding route between the shelves, bringing them to new spaces including the Innovation Lab and Teen Center.

Berkshire Bank, the presenting sponsor, chose to sponsor the 18th hole, which will end the course at a food and drink area setup by the library’s Franklin Street entrance. Other sponsors include Worcester State University, Baystate Savings Bank, Quinsigamond Community College, Carr Financial Group and Shi Shi’s Lounge that will bring its own obstacles as well as make use of WPL supplements.

Christine Murray, executive director of WPL Foundation, said, “Friday will be very hectic at the library — come 1 p.m. it will not be quiet.”

The mini-golf company was provided with a floor plan to design the course and “has dropped off a ton of equipment including a green," she said.

The library will keep normal hours and stay open till 5:30 p.m. before reopening for golf at 6:30 p.m.

Did we mention there's food?

Food will be provided by the most recent graduating class from Worcester Regional Food Hub and will feature diverse foods. Shon Rainford, executive director of the Food Hub, said 24 entrepreneurs just completed the Launching Diverse Food Entrepreneurs program over the course of eight weeks where they learned the essentials of starting a food establishment, such as food safety, commercial kitchen equipment, customer service, basic accounting, menu scaling and marketing.

“It’s very exciting and a great opportunity to practice making food at scale and for them to showcase their skills,” said Rainford. Homer predicted the chefs will have their own restaurants in the next few years and, “this is the future taste of Worcester.”

Oh, and beer, wine and live music?

Participants will receive drink tickets to the Redemption Rock Brewery and Decanted Wine Trucks. Aimed at a young adult demographic, a two-person band of Matt and Martie, Acoustic Mayhem, will provide live music. Murray, who has known Matt for a long time, said “Matt played for the ribbon cutting as well.”

The details

The fundraiser will run Friday and Saturday. Friday is for ages over 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at $50  per person. Tickets are available with registration on the library website .

Saturday golf will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at $5 per golfer, with children up to 5 free and tickets available at the door. On Saturday, there will also be indoor yard games for children and adults, with a giant Jenga and a giant Connect Four set up.

Added Murray: “$5 is already half the price of the local mini golf, which is already a bargain,” but there are sponsorships for families who cannot afford it. “Saturday is not just for kids — it’s adults and family fun.”

Typically, the library holds one large fundraising event every year in the fall, but this year, “I can already tell that different people are engaging with us through the sponsorships and we are really excited,” Murray said.

Homer emphasized that building community is the whole point with eight organizations contributing to this event.

And you can’t beat the fun aspect of “being able to golf and schmooze and hang out somewhere you’ve never sipped a beer before,” he said.

