ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Blade Runner 2049’ Star Sylvia Hoeks Joins ‘Berlin Nobody’ as Protagonist Closes Key Sales (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aC3Qe_0fjkELhM00

Blade Runner 2049 star Sylvia Hoeks is set to join Eric Bana and Kiernan Shipka in writer/director Jordan Scott’s (IFC’s Cracks ) upcoming thriller Berlin Nobody from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions and Augenschein Filmproduktion.

Protagonist Pictures, which is handling worldwide sales on the title alongside Augenschein Sales, has also closed multiple deals in several key territories, including with Sky for the U.K. and Ireland, Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, Spentzos for Greece, Lusomundo for Portgual, Inopia for Spain, M2 for Eastern Europe, Front Row for Middle East, Bir Film for Turkey and Shaw for Singapore.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo , Berlin Nobody follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) as he investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event in the German capital. While he immerses himself into his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Shipka), gets involved with a mysterious local boy, who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As these two worlds head towards an intersection, Mazzy finds herself in great danger, with Ben needing to race against the clock to save her. Hoeks will play Nina, an intriguing local who helps him in his research and grows closer to him and his daughter as the situation gets increasingly out of control.

Set to start shooting in September, the film is produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss alongside Augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo. Georgina Pope will also produce, and Jonathan Saubach will executive produce. Berlin Nobody is the second film announced under the strategic partnership between Augenschein and Protagonist, the first being the elevated survival thriller The Dive from rising German writer/director Maximilian Erlenwein .

“The success of Berlin Nobody with our distribution partners is a testament to the incredible package our friends at Scott Free and Augenschein Filmproduktion have put together,” said Janina Vilsmaier, head of sales at Protagonist Pictures. “We can’t wait to see the fiercely talented Eric, Kiernan and Sylvia in Jordan’s visionary take on this gripping thriller. She is certainly an incredibly exciting director to watch.”

Hoeks currently stars in the Apple TV+ original sci-fi series See opposite Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. She recently starred in the World War II drama Plan A opposite August Diehl. Up next, Hoeks will star in the title role in an untitled biopic about the life of actress Sylvia Kristel.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again

Jennifer Connelly has been acting professionally for nearly 40 years, and even she has never experienced anything quite like Top Gun: Maverick. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Connelly reunites with her Only the Brave director, Joseph Kosinski, as she plays Penny Benjamin, a former flame of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Penny, who’s now a single mother and bar owner, was actually mentioned twice in the original film, indicating that her flings with Maverick ended rather dramatically.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Why Tom Cruise Is Our Biggest -- and Most Elusive -- Movie StarCannes: Imax...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Tilda Swinton on Feature Films: “That Is My Flag, and I Fly It”

During the press conference for their movie Three Thousand Years of Longing on Saturday, George Miller and Tilda Swinton talked about their first meeting five years earlier at the festival. Both were attending the 70th iteration of the festival, which is this year celebrating its 75th edition, and met during dinner to celebrate the fest’s anniversary. “I sat next to someone I didn’t recognize and 15 minutes in I realized it was George Miller,” Swinton remembered. “We became friends quite quickly, but quite deeply. A year later, he had sent me a script.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Nabs Emily Blunt Package...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo Join Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho is filling out the cast for his next movie. Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo are joining Robert Pattinson in the untitled sci-fi pic for Warner Bros. Pictures based on Edward Ashton’s forthcoming novel Mickey7. Ruffalo and Collette are understood to be in talks to join the film, while Pattinson and Ackie have inked formal deals.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer Smashes 78M Views in 24 HoursPedro Almodovar, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo Demand "Full Accountability" for Killing of Palestinian Journalist'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Drops First Disney+ Trailer Mickey7 is described as Andy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Person
Sylvia Kristel
Person
Julie Delpy
Person
Nicholas Hogg
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Richard E. Grant
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Sylvia Hoeks
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar 2’ Footage Astonishes Audience at CinemaCon

CinemaCon delegates, donning their 3D glasses, gave a wildly enthusiastic welcome to their return to Pandora with a first look at the stunning teaser trailer for James Cameron’s newly titled sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Wednesday during Disney’s slate presentation in Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. “We need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can’t get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theaters,” said producer Jon Landau in introducing the teaser trailer, which will be released next week, exclusively in theaters, ahead of Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Landau additionally announced plans to re-release the...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protagonist#Ireland#Ifc#Scott Free Productions#Pictures#Front Row#Bir Film#Film Review#American#German
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
The Hollywood Reporter

Wendy Williams Placed Under Financial Guardianship, TV Host Claims Misconduct by Wells Fargo

The chain of events that culminated this week with the installment of a financial guardian over Wendy Williams’ finances started with a simple request from the TV personality to check her bank statements, according to her attorney, La’Shawn Thomas. Williams, suspecting misconduct by her financial advisor, wanted to switch banks and needed her most recent statements to do so. When Wells Fargo refused, it claimed in a petition for guardianship that Williams is an “incapacitated person.” The bank argued that she’s the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWendy Williams Says She's "Absolutely" of Sound Mind,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Opens Up About Actor’s Death: “I’m Still Processing”

Michael K. Williams’ nephew Dominic Dupont is opening up for the first time at length about the death of the Wire and Lovecraft Country star. That includes his experience of finding the Emmy nominated actor at his Brooklyn home the day of his death at 54, which he spoke about with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during the latest episode of Red Table Talk.More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Table Talk Promises Discussion of Will Smith Oscar's Incident "When the Time Calls"4 Men Charged in Connection to Overdose Death of Michael K. WilliamsHow Michael K. Williams' Doc Series 'Black...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family’s Links to Opioid Crisis

MCU star Jeremy Renner is set to play David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter who helped expose the Sackler family’s links to the U.S. opioid epidemic, in a new biopic from Hell or High Water producer Julie Yorn. Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the as-yet-untitled project, which Yorn is producing alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Swiss Beauty Brand L.Raphael Sets Retail Expansion, Debuts PowerCure Skin SetCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War Pony': Film Review | Cannes 2022 In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain Delon

Dressing for the Cannes Film Festival is always a bit of a challenge when the options for a typical day can bring you from the beach to black-tie in a matter of minutes. But these stylish visitors had no trouble, thanks to inspiration ranging from screen legend Alain Delon to 1960s rock & roll. More from The Hollywood Reporter'R.M.N.': Film Review | Cannes 2022Cannes Gives 'Triangle of Sadness' a Warm Embrace With 7 Minute-Plus Standing OvationCannes: How TikTok Creators Anna Sitar and Sara Echeagaray Navigated Festival Debuts Name: Eva Longoria Resides in: Los Angeles Occupation: Actress, producer, director, activist and humanitarian My Look (with hair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Awards Analysis: What ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ and ‘Hunt’ Have Going for and Against Them

Critical reactions to Friday night’s Cannes Film Festival world premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing spanned the spectrum. But regardless of how one feels about the quality of the movie — which tells the story of a scholar of story and mythology (Tilda Swinton) whose worldview is called into question when a djinn (Idris Elba) enters her life — it seems unlikely to be a major player come awards season. Though the Academy will occasionally bite at a whimsical fairy tale — see Hugo (2011), Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) and Jojo Rabbit (2019) — this sort of film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘R.M.N.’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The title of Palme d’Or laureate Cristian Mungiu’s new film sounds like an abbreviation for his homeland, Romania. But R.M.N. is actually the local acronym for an MRI, which one of the characters receives in the film, and which is an apt term for a movie that gives a full-scale brain scan to a nation beset by multiple conflicts of the racial, social, political, national, ecological, and, at least here, emotional variety. The writer-director puts all of these tensions under a microscope in this slow-burn, small-town drama set in rural Transylvania — a land at the crossroads of several nations and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Father and Soldier’ (‘Tirailleurs’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

The story of the Senegalese Tirailleurs — the regiments of colonized African soldiers who served the French army in numerous conflicts, including WWI and WWII — is a fascinating and troubling one, and yet it has seldom been told on screen. DP turned filmmaker Mathieu Vadepied (The Intouchables) attempts to make up for that with his second feature, Father and Soldier (Tirailleurs), which stars Omar Sy as a man from Senegal who purposely enlists with the tirailleurs (which means “shooters” in French) during the First World War in order to protect his son, and then winds up fighting for both of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy