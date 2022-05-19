‘Blade Runner 2049’ Star Sylvia Hoeks Joins ‘Berlin Nobody’ as Protagonist Closes Key Sales (Exclusive)

Blade Runner 2049 star Sylvia Hoeks is set to join Eric Bana and Kiernan Shipka in writer/director Jordan Scott’s (IFC’s Cracks ) upcoming thriller Berlin Nobody from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions and Augenschein Filmproduktion.

Protagonist Pictures, which is handling worldwide sales on the title alongside Augenschein Sales, has also closed multiple deals in several key territories, including with Sky for the U.K. and Ireland, Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, Spentzos for Greece, Lusomundo for Portgual, Inopia for Spain, M2 for Eastern Europe, Front Row for Middle East, Bir Film for Turkey and Shaw for Singapore.

Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo , Berlin Nobody follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) as he investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event in the German capital. While he immerses himself into his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Shipka), gets involved with a mysterious local boy, who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As these two worlds head towards an intersection, Mazzy finds herself in great danger, with Ben needing to race against the clock to save her. Hoeks will play Nina, an intriguing local who helps him in his research and grows closer to him and his daughter as the situation gets increasingly out of control.

Set to start shooting in September, the film is produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss alongside Augenschein’s Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo. Georgina Pope will also produce, and Jonathan Saubach will executive produce. Berlin Nobody is the second film announced under the strategic partnership between Augenschein and Protagonist, the first being the elevated survival thriller The Dive from rising German writer/director Maximilian Erlenwein .

“The success of Berlin Nobody with our distribution partners is a testament to the incredible package our friends at Scott Free and Augenschein Filmproduktion have put together,” said Janina Vilsmaier, head of sales at Protagonist Pictures. “We can’t wait to see the fiercely talented Eric, Kiernan and Sylvia in Jordan’s visionary take on this gripping thriller. She is certainly an incredibly exciting director to watch.”

Hoeks currently stars in the Apple TV+ original sci-fi series See opposite Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. She recently starred in the World War II drama Plan A opposite August Diehl. Up next, Hoeks will star in the title role in an untitled biopic about the life of actress Sylvia Kristel.

