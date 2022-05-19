ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists First Promotes Maggie Haskins to Partner

From intern to partner in a dozen years.

Artists First has promoted manager Maggie Haskins to partner, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Since joining the company as an intern more than 12 years ago, Haskins has built a reputation for representing women both in front of and behind the camera, including writer-producer Jen D’Angelo ( Hocus Pocus 2 ), executive producer-director Stephanie Laing (Apple TV+’s Physical ), actors Charmaine Bingwa ( The Good Fight ) and Tawny Newsome ( Space Force ), My Boys creator Betsy Thomas, comedian Heather McMahan and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee head writer Kristen Bartlett, as well as the odd man, such as Rob Riggle.

“Maggie embodies everything that Artists First is about,” the partners said in a joint statement, citing “Her strong representation of her clients and her selfless dedication to the company as a teammate, mentor, leader and communicator makes her the ideal partner.”

Haskins and fellow Artists First manager Itay Reiss are producing Hulu’s untitled sister comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions at 20th. The feature was written by Haskins’ client D’Angelo.

“I am so honored and thrilled to join the partnership at Artists First,” Haskins said in a statement. “I am grateful that from day one, my partners and colleagues believed in and supported me. This has been an incredible journey so far, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our inspiring clients. This might be the thing that will finally help stop my mom from mistakenly calling me an agent.”

