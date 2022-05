Hear from David Poile, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Roman Josi Following the Conclusion of Nashville's Season. The 2021-22 season has come to a close, and the time has come to unpack the campaign that was. Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer air and discuss thoughts from Predators General Manager David Poile, as well as players Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm and Roman Josi following the conclusion of Nashville's postseason run. Plus, Josi and Saros are nominated for NHL Awards and the offseason calendar is revealed with the summertime ahead.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO