With midterm elections quickly approaching this coming November, a newly released redistricting plan from New York courts has many concerned. May 20th is the deadline for the final congressional map for the state, with Wednesday the 18th as the deadline for the public to provide feedback on the current draft. As it stands, if the current draft passes, it will certainly impact upcoming elections, especially locally as it looks like Republicans will be getting quite the boost and would also create a position where major Democrats are going head to head against one another.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO