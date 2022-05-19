ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Authorities release sketch of suspect on bike who tackled victim to ground in sex assault at NJ park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVeS3_0fjk4LND00

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault of a female jogger in Franklin Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ruj1_0fjk4LND00

The alleged sexual assault happened near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road Monday around 6 p.m.

The area is known as Six Mile Run, and prosecutors a woman was running on the trail was approached by a man, on a bicycle.

Prosecutors say the man got off the bike and tackled her, but she fought him off and was able to escape and call 911. She was treated at a hospital and released.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 6 inches, with a heavier build and in his mid-30s. He was wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie and a blue gaiter face covering.

Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart says detectives are attempting to determine if the suspect is the same from previously reported attacks in Somerset and Middlesex counties.

Taggart is heading up the investigation and hoping the release of the sketch will help them in their efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 908-873-5533 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
News 12

Police: 5 people hospitalized following Brentwood crash

Police say five people were hospitalized following a crash in Brentwood. According to police, the incident happened on Wicks Road and McKinley Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. Suffolk police say three cars were involved in the crash. No word on what led up to the incident. However, News 12 has...
BRENTWOOD, NY
News 12

NYPD officer arrested in domestic dispute accusation

An NYPD officer was arrested Sunday night in Queens for a domestic dispute accusation involving an ex-girlfriend. Police say 33-year-old Eric Ramos allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and knocked a frame off the wall. According to officers, the incident took place in either Ramos' home or the ex-girlfriend's home. Ramos has...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy