Authorities release sketch of suspect on bike who tackled victim to ground in sex assault at NJ park

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault of a female jogger in Franklin Township.

The alleged sexual assault happened near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road Monday around 6 p.m.

The area is known as Six Mile Run, and prosecutors a woman was running on the trail was approached by a man, on a bicycle.

Prosecutors say the man got off the bike and tackled her, but she fought him off and was able to escape and call 911. She was treated at a hospital and released.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 6 inches, with a heavier build and in his mid-30s. He was wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie and a blue gaiter face covering.

Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart says detectives are attempting to determine if the suspect is the same from previously reported attacks in Somerset and Middlesex counties.

Taggart is heading up the investigation and hoping the release of the sketch will help them in their efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 908-873-5533 .