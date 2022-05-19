ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
84-year-old Southside man missing, last seen in Atlanta area

By Staff Report
By Staff Report
 4 days ago

A Southside man has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department.

Merle Wayne Firestone, 84, was last seen Wednesday evening east of the Atlanta area; his family reported him missing on Thursday morning, according to the post.

Firestone is 6-foot tall and weighs 190 pounds, and according to the post has dementia and diabetes.

He is driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4, Alabama tag 851AVM.

Anyone who has seen Firestone or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Southside police at 256-442-2255 or call 911.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

