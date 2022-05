Centennial softball (16-13) fell just one game short of the state tournament as they lost in the sectional round at Wilson Central 3-2 on Friday night. After finishing as the runner-up in District 11-4A and Region 6-4A, the Cougars kept surviving-and-advancing throughout the playoffs. But after scoring a pair of runs in the first inning against Wilson Central, they were unable to conjure another score.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO