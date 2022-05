TheFriends of Hamlin Beach State Park (FOHBSP) is a not for profit group that supports the park. Members have opened a museum to the campers, create craft kits for the visiting children, beautify the gardens, maintain trails, monitor bird populations, write grants and much more. On May 7, the Friends, along with park staff, welcomed more than 60 volunteers to the 11th annual I Love My Park Day to do a spring cleanup of the park. Those who love Hamlin Beach State Park are encouraged to join the Friends group. Follow them at Facebook.com/FOHBSP or email fohbsp@gmail.com for more information. FOHBSP will also be participating in Hamlin Wheel Fest on June 4.

HAMLIN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO