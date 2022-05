The Churchville-Chili Senior High Chapter of National Honor Society has selected math teacher Micah Court as the 2022 Churchville-Chili Teacher of the Year. He will be the guest speaker at the 2022 NHS Fall Induction ceremony (scheduled for November 21 at 7 p.m. in the C-C PAC). The tradition of naming a Teacher of Year started many years ago to honor and recognize one teacher each year who goes above and beyond to make a difference at the high school. Being recognized by students for exemplary performance as a teacher is an extraordinary achievement.

CHURCHVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO