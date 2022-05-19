ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POwTH_0fjjihD100

The St. Louis Blues try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals playoff series. Colorado leads 1-0. Puck drop from Ball Arena is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Blues vs. Avalanche Game 2 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Blues were rolled over in Game 1 as they were not able to get out of their defensive zone for much of the game. The Avalanche triumphed 3-2 in overtime, but it really wasn’t that close.

Blues G Jordan Binnington had arguably the best game of his career, stopping 51 of 54 shots. The Avalanche had an insane 106 scoring chances with shots on goal, blocked shots and shots misfired. The Avs hit 5 posts, and for anyone that watched the game, it looked like it should have been a 6-1 final.

The Avs got goals from RW Valeri Nichushkin, D Samuel Girard and D Josh Manson – three guys that combined for 36 goals in the regular season. So they won without their stars really being factors. The Blues scored first and had the lead into the 2nd period, but the Avs really turned it into a track meet to take a 2-1 lead. Blues RW Jordan Kyrou put a power-play goal in with just over 3 minutes left to send it to OT. The Avs outshot the Blues 13-0 in overtime.

From the glass-half-full perspective, the Blues can’t play any worse, and they only lost by 1 goal. They will make adjustments and are likely to switch from 11 forwards and 7 defensemen to 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Coach Craig Berube said they need to be better on the forecheck, and this team usually responds after bad losses. Is it enough to beat C Nathan MacKinnon and D Cale Makar – 2 of the top-3 players left in the playoffs?

Blues at Avalanche odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at noon ET.

  • Money line: Blues +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Avalanche -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Blues +1.5 (-125) | Avalanche -1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -145 | U: +115)

Blues at Avalanche projected goalies

Jordan Binnington (3-1, 1.94 GAA, .944 SV%, postseason) vs. Darcy Kuemper (3-0, 1.67 GAA, .930 SV%, postseason)

Binnington has been unflappable in these playoffs, and it can’t be overestimated how good he was in Game 1. He made a save to his right that rebounded to a player on his left, and he immediately contorted his body to the left to make an insane glove save. He had no chance on all 3 goals, and the game-winner was shot from the point with 3 players screening him.

Kuemper really didn’t have to do much as the Blues got very little offensive zone pressure, and he didn’t even see a shot on goal in overtime. He made 23 saves on 25 shots – most of which weren’t very dangerous. Frankly, he looked beatable, and he could see 3 or 4 get past him if St. Louis can muster up any sort of sustained puck control.

Blues at Avalanche picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Blues 3

This is a game that can go a couple of ways: The Avs win another close one, or the Blues steal this game. I don’t have any confidence in Blues (+180) to put my money where my fingers are, but I also can’t risk more than two times my return on the Avalanche (-230). PASS.

This series is over in 5 games if we see the Avs come out and do 90% of what they did in Game 1. I think Colorado will win in 6 or 7, and St. Louis will have to make a statement here to even have a chance at lasting 6.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko was completely absent in Game 1, and he’ll be hungry. They’ll empty the tank, but Colorado is too strong to fade completely. LEAN BLUES +1.5 (-125) as this is a good price for the Blues to keep it close or somehow sneak out a win.

The Over is 13-3-1 in the Blues’ last 17 road games and it’s 6-2 in the Blues’ last 8 playoff games as underdogs. The Over hit in 6 straight games between these two sides before the Under hit in Game 1. Go lightly because of the juice, but LEAN OVER 6.5 (-145).

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

NBA fines Mavs $100,000 for 3rd bench violation in playoffs

DALLAS (AP) — The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks for a third time in the playoffs on Sunday because of violations of rules regarding their bench. The fine has doubled each time, with the latest at $100,000 after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Golden State on Friday. Game 3 in Dallas was scheduled for Sunday night. None of the fines was from games in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Underrated trade option that the St. Louis Cardinals should explore

The St. Louis Cardinals are likely to be in the market for a starting pitcher, and Chad Kuhl could be an underrated trade option that they explore. Perhaps the best value signing of the offseason was the Colorado Rockies’ one-year, $3 million contract with right-hander Chad Kuhl. And with the Rockies likely to sell once again at the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals could be in position to pounce.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Stat indicates great omen for Warriors' NBA Finals hopes

The Warriors are two wins away from the NBA Finals after beating the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 in Game 2 on Friday at Chase Center, and if history has its way, their odds of finishing it off are very good. Teams that go up 2-0 in the conference finals are 55-6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Changes in PAC-12 and Mountain West suggest change is coming to Big Ten soon

The future of the conference championship game in college football is beginning to change in a significant way. While the Big Ten has yet to make any adjustments to how it will ultimately crown a conference champion in football, other conferences are making moves they feel is best for their respective situations. The ACC has already begun exploring a different scheduling technique that would include a 3-5-5 format with three permanent rivals every season for every ACC member and rotating the other 10 schools over two seasons with five one year and five more the next. The ACC also seemed to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#St Louis Blues#Nhl#Hockey#Colorado Avalanche Game 2#Tnt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA draft combine 2022: Top scrimmage performers from Chicago

The NBA draft combine tipped off on Wednesday as 80-plus prospects competed in various on-court activities in front of scouts, coaches and executives in Chicago, Illinois. The combine features 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. The week can provide a great chance for a player to showcase their skill set as several individuals often help themselves at the event.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How can the Boston Celtics adjust their play to win Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat?

The Boston Celtics need to look at their Game 4 match with the Miami Heat in their 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series as a must-win, even if it is technically not one. With the need to avoid heading back to Florida in an elimination scenario for the rest of the series with the count so far currently at 2-1, the Celtics very much need to play better than they did in Game 3 on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy