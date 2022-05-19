St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 odds, picks and predictions

The St. Louis Blues try to rebound against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals playoff series. Colorado leads 1-0. Puck drop from Ball Arena is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Blues vs. Avalanche Game 2 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Blues were rolled over in Game 1 as they were not able to get out of their defensive zone for much of the game. The Avalanche triumphed 3-2 in overtime, but it really wasn’t that close.

Blues G Jordan Binnington had arguably the best game of his career, stopping 51 of 54 shots. The Avalanche had an insane 106 scoring chances with shots on goal, blocked shots and shots misfired. The Avs hit 5 posts, and for anyone that watched the game, it looked like it should have been a 6-1 final.

The Avs got goals from RW Valeri Nichushkin, D Samuel Girard and D Josh Manson – three guys that combined for 36 goals in the regular season. So they won without their stars really being factors. The Blues scored first and had the lead into the 2nd period, but the Avs really turned it into a track meet to take a 2-1 lead. Blues RW Jordan Kyrou put a power-play goal in with just over 3 minutes left to send it to OT. The Avs outshot the Blues 13-0 in overtime.

From the glass-half-full perspective, the Blues can’t play any worse, and they only lost by 1 goal. They will make adjustments and are likely to switch from 11 forwards and 7 defensemen to 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Coach Craig Berube said they need to be better on the forecheck, and this team usually responds after bad losses. Is it enough to beat C Nathan MacKinnon and D Cale Makar – 2 of the top-3 players left in the playoffs?

Blues at Avalanche odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at noon ET.

Money line: Blues +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Avalanche -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

Blues +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Avalanche -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Blues +1.5 (-125) | Avalanche -1.5 (+100)

Blues +1.5 (-125) | Avalanche -1.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -145 | U: +115)

Blues at Avalanche projected goalies

Jordan Binnington (3-1, 1.94 GAA, .944 SV%, postseason) vs. Darcy Kuemper (3-0, 1.67 GAA, .930 SV%, postseason)

Binnington has been unflappable in these playoffs, and it can’t be overestimated how good he was in Game 1. He made a save to his right that rebounded to a player on his left, and he immediately contorted his body to the left to make an insane glove save. He had no chance on all 3 goals, and the game-winner was shot from the point with 3 players screening him.

Kuemper really didn’t have to do much as the Blues got very little offensive zone pressure, and he didn’t even see a shot on goal in overtime. He made 23 saves on 25 shots – most of which weren’t very dangerous. Frankly, he looked beatable, and he could see 3 or 4 get past him if St. Louis can muster up any sort of sustained puck control.

Blues at Avalanche picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Blues 3

This is a game that can go a couple of ways: The Avs win another close one, or the Blues steal this game. I don’t have any confidence in Blues (+180) to put my money where my fingers are, but I also can’t risk more than two times my return on the Avalanche (-230). PASS.

This series is over in 5 games if we see the Avs come out and do 90% of what they did in Game 1. I think Colorado will win in 6 or 7, and St. Louis will have to make a statement here to even have a chance at lasting 6.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko was completely absent in Game 1, and he’ll be hungry. They’ll empty the tank, but Colorado is too strong to fade completely. LEAN BLUES +1.5 (-125) as this is a good price for the Blues to keep it close or somehow sneak out a win.

The Over is 13-3-1 in the Blues’ last 17 road games and it’s 6-2 in the Blues’ last 8 playoff games as underdogs. The Over hit in 6 straight games between these two sides before the Under hit in Game 1. Go lightly because of the juice, but LEAN OVER 6.5 (-145).

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).