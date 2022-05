Here’s Andrew Wiggins handing Luka Dončić his soul back to him after inhaling it and sneezing it out onto his hands:. You gotta hand it to Dončić, the best defensive move he made all night was to realize he was about to get his face turned into putty so he tried to con the refs into thinking he’d gotten hit in the face. It almost worked! A successful Warriors challenge is what kept this in the official scorebook.

