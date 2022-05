CLINTON COUNTY (WLFI) — Providing food for the community is the goal for Atchley Farm. "We really want to focus on community and healthy food for everyone around us,” said Atchley Farm Owner, Nick Atchley. "In general we try to stick to like a high intensity of other crops. So when I say high intensity it's like a 26 day to 30 day time span of that crop from seed to harvest."

