The second American couple found dead in a Bahamas luxury resort villa last week has been named as Michael and Robbie Phillips, from Tennessee, police said Monday.The identification of the husband and wife came one day after the son of other victims at the same resort revealed that his father, Vincent Chiarella, had been found dead and his mother, Donnis Chiarella, had been airlifted to a hospital in Florida.She remained in serious condition on Monday, according to Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, briefing media at a press conference.All four had been staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO