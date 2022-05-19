ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Responds to ‘Despicable’ Saban: ‘Go Check His Past’

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSuED_0fjjdpYs00

In 10 minute press conference, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher defended his program against Nick Saban and Alabama

Nick Saban wasn't afraid to take a swing at Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class Wednesday night as a business event in Birmingham. In just under 10 minutes, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher swung back even harder.

And no, it won't be the last of blows between these two anytime soon.

"Some people think they're God," Fisher said Thursday morning at an impromptu press conference . "Go dig into how ‘God’ did his deal, you may find out about a guy who has a lot of things that you don't want to know."

Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLmWa_0fjjdpYs00

Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOHW9_0fjjdpYs00

Jimbo Fisher

While discussing how to build a foundation in football, Saban told the world his thoughts on A&M's recruiting class. He didn't hold back on how a program that never finished among the top teams in terms of recruiting was able to claim the highest-ranking one year into the Name, Image and Likeness era.

And he didn't stop there. Saban also accused Jackson State's Deion Sanders of his involvement in adding receiver Travis Hunter when initially it was widely expected he would commit to Florida State.

“We were second in recruiting last year — A&M was first,” Saban said via AL.com . “A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player.”

Fisher, who worked for Saban nearly two decades ago at LSU, received a phone call hours later from the seven-time national champion to discuss his comments. Fisher wasn’t interested.

That phone still is likely ringing inside his office somewhere.

"We're done," Fisher said of his relationship with Saban. "He showed you who he is...the greatest ever huh? When you have the advantages, it's easy."

Last season, Fisher became the first former assistant to defeat Saban in a 41-38 victory in front of 103,000 fans at Kyle Field. The Aggies would finish 8-4 on the season and 4-4 in conference play while the Crimson Tide would go on to face Georgia in the national title game.

The win, however, ignited a spark on the recruiting trail. A&M began adding in premier prospects such as defensive line Walter Nolen (SI99's No. 2), edge rushers Shemar Stewart (No. 7) and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 10) along with receiver Evan Stewart (No. 12).

The Aggies cemented themselves as a player in the recruiting trail along with Alabama and Georgia in the SEC. A second win for Fisher over Saban.

The "Czar" of football didn't take too kindly to finishing second twice. According to Fisher, his true colors were revealed in a seven-minute analogy inside the walls of a ballroom of a complex.

"You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things," Fisher said. "You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There's a reason why I didn't go back to work for him."

As Fisher approached the microphone, there was a quiver in his voice. One of pain. One of anger. One of betrayal.  Before Smart, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and others became stars under Saban's direction, there Fisher at his hip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqZCi_0fjjdpYs00

Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLsEs_0fjjdpYs00

Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQFv0_0fjjdpYs00

Jimbo Fisher

That's nothing more than a faint memory now. New moments will be made on the gridiron in Saturdays this fall, one from opposing sidelines filled with an immense hype of a must-see spectacle.

The Aggies will head to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 8. Circle the calendar for the showdown in Titletown.

One best believe is that Fisher already has it marked up.

"It will be fun won't it? ... I don't mind confrontation," Fisher said. "I've lived with it my whole life. I kind of like it myself. Backing away from it wasn't how I was raised."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Nick Saban assistant: Greg Sankey is 'scared of Nick'

When Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher held his press conference Thursday about Alabama coach Nick Saban’s comments about the Aggies and NIL, he urged the media to talk to people who worked for him. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Brody Miller and Matt Fortuna did just that — and one former Saban assistant made quite a prediction about a potential punishment from the SEC.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
College Station, TX
Football
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#A M#Likeness#Jackson State#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Released from Cowboys, here's what TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt had to offer

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have done their homework on the safety position in the 2022 undrafted free agent class. We already have previewed one safety signee in Juanyeh Thomas and they originally signed another one. This one is more local to home, as they signed TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt. Van Zandt is an experienced player and a versatile one, but apparently didn’t impress the coaching staff enough as he was released on Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
779
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy