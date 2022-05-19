Man tries to evade fraud charges with fraudulent pardon by President Trump

NORTH REDINGTON SHORES, FL - A man is facing fraud charges after he created a fake pardon by former President Donald Trump to avoid prosecution for fraud charges.

The Department of Justice says 22-year-old Alexander Leszczynski attempted to seize $300 million worth of properties using fictitious charitable organizations to engage in fraud.

Investigators say Leszczynski fraudulently applied for and received two Payroll Protection Plan loans, totaling about $195,910.

Leszczynski also tried to deposit $2.7 million of worthless checks into one of the charity entities, before laundering the money through multiple accounts.

The United States government froze one of Leszczynski's accounts that held over $300,000.

According to the DOJ, when Leszczynski found out, he responded by producing a fabricated pardon he claimed was signed by former President Trump.

Leszczynski faces federal charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.