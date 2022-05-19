ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pita Jungle food truck to make Goodyear pit stop

Local Mediterranean eatery, Pita Jungle, is hitting the road and serving up a fast-casual dining experience from its 20-foot food truck in Goodyear.

Salads, wraps and bowls are the restaurant’s standard fare, with options for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. The mobile menu is truncated but still offers a selection of options. Access the food truck menu here .

Pita Jungle is a Tempe-based fast-casual restaurant chain that bills itself as a healthier alternative to traditional fast food.

The company launched its first food truck in February 2021 as a response to market changes caused by the pandemic. Its co-founder told media outlets at the time that it hopes to someday manage a fleet of food trucks serving customers across the Valley.

The chain currently operates about 20 locations across the metro Phoenix area, but none in the far Southwest Valley.

Pita Jungle co-founder Bassel Osmani told the Independent in January that he plans to open a permanent location in the Southwest Valley, but couldn't provide a specific time frame.

"It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when," he said.

The Pita Jungle food truck will be parked outside the Goodyear Recreation Campus on Sunday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

