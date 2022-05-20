Mix of sun & clouds Friday; weekend temps could reach into the 90s

New Jersey will see summer-like temperatures this weekend with temperatures potentially reaching into the 90s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the state is seeing the clouds depart. There is the possibility of rain and showers Thursday night.

Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid-50s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming into the high-70s. Overnight temperatures are expected to cool into the upper-50s.

Saturday is expected to be hazy, hot and humid, with daytime temperatures rising into the low-90s. It could feel as if temperatures were in the mid-90s, especially inland. There will be cooler temperatures at the Jersey Shore.

Sunday may see cloudy skies with the potential for severe storms late in the day. Daytime temperatures are once again expected to reach the 90s.