Daeh McCullough de-commits from Indiana after announcing move to South Bend

Former Bloomington South defensive back Daeh McCullough has de-committed from Indiana, he posted on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

The four-star recruit returned to Bloomington when his father Deland McCullough returned to the Hoosiers running backs coach in 2021 after a previous stint from 2011-16. However, Deland was hired as Notre Dame's running backs coach in February. Daeh recently announced that he would be moving to South Bend for his senior year of high school and attending St. Joseph's High School.

"I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for everything they have done for me and my family ever since I was a child," Daeh McCullough posted in a graphic on his Twitter account. "Second, I want to thank the staff for showing nothing but love to me, along with my family as well! After praying and long talks with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Indiana University. I'll always love Hoosier Nation and wish nothing but the best for the university."

McCullough did not immediately return a call from the Herald-Times Thursday afternoon.

McCullough committed to Indiana in April of 2021, just a few months after his father was hired and left his spot on the Kansas City Chiefs staff. His brothers Dasan, a four-star defensive player who has played nearly ever position on that side of the ball, and Deland Jr., who had been a defensive back at Miami (Ohio) both announced they would be playing at Indiana as well. Deland Jr. played for the Hoosiers in 2021 and Dasan played with Daeh at Bloomington South last season before enrolling at Indiana in January. All three players announced on social media in February that they would maintain their commitments to Indiana regardless of whether their father left the program. Dasan and Deland Jr. are still on the Indiana roster.

In his one season at South, Daeh McCullough recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups and was named All-Conference Indiana. The 6-2, 200-pounder played cornerback at South, but is listed as a safety on recruiting sites. With the McCulloughs on the squad, South finished 8-4, 4-1 in conference play and reached the regional finals of the Class 5A state tournament before falling to New Albany.

Prior to McCullough's commitment to Indiana, he had scholarship offers from 18 programs, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Utah and Rutgers. With McCullough decommitted, the Hoosiers are down to two commitments in the Class of 2023 in tight end Sam West from Greensburg Community High School and offensive tackle William Larkins from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla. The Hoosiers signed one of their highest-rated recruiting classes in history in 2022, largely built on momentum from their Outback Bowl run in 2020, but they finished 2-10 in the 2021 season.

