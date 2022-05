Brentwood residents John and Sarah Stranak launched their new lifestyle and apparel brand, SkulleTenn, from the height of AC Hotel Brentwood’s Truman American Ace lounge. Overlooking Hill Center Brentwood’s retailers from the newly christened hotel’s posh, semi-outdoor bar and balcony, the SkulleTenn brand hosted its official launch party Thursday evening. The Stranaks invited people for drinks at the bar and handed out free swag. The shirts and hats onsite, among other items, featured their innovative logo inspired by the state flag, which John came up with while stuck in traffic.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO