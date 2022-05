The Shafer Art Gallery has unveiled its new exhibit “Palimpsest,” which will run through June 23 and feature works by 13 members of The Society of Layerists in Multi–Media. The society is a network for artists who express a holistic perspective in any style or medium and the show is celebrating its 40th year. There will be a public reception at 6:30 p.m. May 19 in the Gallery.

