Thornton, CO

Living Spaces Plans First CO Store

By Amber D. Browne
 3 days ago

A furniture and home accessories store will open its first Colorado location in 2023. Living Spaces has nearly three dozen locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, and now plans are underway to open a store at the Larkridge Shopping Center in Thornton .

The Thornton Living Spaces store will move into a former Sears at Hwy. 7 and I-25, according to the Thornton Office of Economic Development.

Living Spaces offers home furniture with a large brand selection for any design style. Living room furniture includes sofas, coffee tables, and TV stands. Dining room options include tables and chairs, buffets, kitchen islands, and bar stools. And, don’t forget bedrooms! A variety of headboards and bed frames, night stands, dressers, and wardrobes are available.

Office furniture is also available, as well as a variety of accessories for every room in the house. You can pick up a unique lamp, plants, artwork, mirrors and more.

The new Living Spaces will be located at 16395 Washington St., Thornton, CO 80023.

Denver, CO
Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

