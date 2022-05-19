ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Marcus Jones’ college coach thinks he could be a better slot receiver than Wes Welker

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enQj3_0fjjDjeS00

The Patriots appear intent on using rookie cornerback Marcus Jones as a kick returner this season.

But how about trying him on offense?

That idea may not be as crazy as it sounds. Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, who coached Wes Welker and Danny Amendola at Texas A&M, apparently thinks Jones could be an impact slot receiver.

Houston defensive coordinator Doug Pelk relayed that tidbit to NBC Sports’ Phil Perry .

“[Holgorsen] coached a couple of Patriots legends," Belk said on Perry’s Patriots podcast. “He coached [Wes] Welker and [Danny] Amendola. He thinks that if Marcus played offense, his skill set was as good or better than those guys as far as getting in and out of breaks, the quickness, the hand-eye coordination, knowing how to use his body as an offensive weapon.”

Jones occasionally played receiver for the Cougars, catching 10 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown last season. Belk says they would’ve lined up at receiver even more, but he was too valuable as a corner.

“If Marcus wasn't as valuable as he was to our defense, he probably would've taken even more offensive snaps,” Belk said. “But we wanted to manage his body throughout the season. He actually wanted to play more offense than we played him.”

Jones’ versatility might explain why the Patriots selected him in the third round. When Robert Kraft called Jones on draft night to congratulate him, the Patriots owner hinted they view him as a difference-maker on special teams.

“It’s great to have you with us,” Kraft said. “I heard you’re a great punt returner, besides being a good inside cornerback.”

Add great receiver to the list, at least according to his old coach.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Heat player rips Tyler Herro

One former Miami Heat big man seems to prefer the Enrique Iglesias song “Hero” to the basketball player “Herro.”. Appearing Friday on ESPN’s “First Take,” retired ex-NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire targeted Heat guard Tyler Herro after Miami fell in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers still interested in 2 veteran QBs

The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report. The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Person
Phil Perry
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Giants’ 2022 roster

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the New York Giants be truly competitive. Luckily for fans, the franchise has made several exciting moves in this offseason. With Brian Daboll leading the way, New York has regained confidence with a plethora of young talent at the helm. With that in mind, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who could make the Giants’ 2022 roster.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Texans Free Up Roster Space, Cut CB Jimmy Moreland

- The Houston Texans have cut cornerback Jimmy Moreland after one season. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and later confirmed by a source close to the situation. Moreland was claimed off waivers by the Texans last season following his release from the Washington Commanders....
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Is Kenyon Green Only A Guard For Texans' Offensive Line?

- Make whatever you will of Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith's comments on the offensive line. In reality, the Texans didn't draft Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green 15th overall to transition from one position to another. Green shined at both right and left guard during his three seasons with...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Receiver#Patriots#American Football#Texas A M#Nbc Sports#Cougars
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Kadarius Toney's Injury

Giants second-year receiver Kadarius Toney returned to the team's offseason training program this week. But fans and media members couldn't help but notice he wasn't a full participant; wearing a red jersey. According to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard, a knee issue is to blame. Per Leonard, "Giants...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy