Roseville, MN

Planning Father’s Day in Roseville, MN

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather’s Day is almost here, and it is time to start planning how you will show Dad you care. We have put together some ideas for planning the most incredible Father’s Day celebration that Dad will be sure to enjoy. Planning Father’s Day. Do you have...

CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they located a vehicle with two deceased individuals inside.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Student Who Was Reported Missing Is Found Dead

Originally published May 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student who had been reported missing was found dead on Wednesday. Austin Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. Police searched the area and concentrated their efforts near the Franklin Avenue Bridge. On Wednesday, authorities found his body in the Mississippi River. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Saturday. The body was tangled in natural debris in the river in Anoka when it was discovered. The man was identified Monday as 58-year-old Keith Alan Harvell of...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wabasha County Deputies Confiscate 5 Pounds Of Meth From Man’s Impounded Car

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Deputies in Wabasha County have confiscated roughly 5 pounds of meth and charged a 46-year-old man with two counts of controlled substance crime. According to the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office, Michael Mattison arrived at the county’s criminal justice center on Tuesday to look for his car, which had been impounded. Mattison, who had left the car on the road a few days before, didn’t know that the car had been in county custody. Law enforcement officers had also executed a search warrant and gone through the car. Michael Mattison, along with the bags of meth allegedly found in his...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

