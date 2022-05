Detroit Police killings and use of force incidents have increased over the past two years, according to the Detroit-based Coalition for Police Transparency and Accountability. In a memo to the U.S. Justice Department, the coalition requests a federal investigation into what it calls “a pattern of killings and excessive force by the Detroit Police Department.” It wants the Justice Department to resume oversight of the department, which was under a federal consent decree from 2003 to 2016.

