The Cortland County Democratic Committee announced it has endorsed Josh Riley for Congress, now in the newly-drawn 19th Congressional District. “Our committee voted decisively to endorse Josh over six other candidates in the prior district, and we are just as eager to support him in this new district,” said Tim Perfetti, Chair of the Cortland County Democratic Committee in a statement. “Josh has deep roots in Upstate New York and proven experience in the courts and in Congress, and we know that he’ll be a fighter for working families, not the special interests.”

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO