High quit rates across the country – but not in Pennsylvania
By Anthony Hennen
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 days ago
(The Center Square) – Job quit rates have been up since the pandemic, but Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. While that may look like stability and satisfaction with one’s job, it’s a sign of a lack of opportunity for workers in the commonwealth. An analysis...
(The Center Square) – California’s economy, the nation’s largest, added 41,400 nonfarm payroll jobs in April, down from 60,200 new hires in March, according to a federal survey of 80,000 businesses, the state Employment Development Department reported. Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.6% in April versus March’s 4.9%, according to a federal survey of 5,100 California households.
CHI Health and Nebraska’s three Medicaid managed care providers announced they have committed $1 million to help at-risk moms and moms-to-be deliver and raise healthy babies. Dr. Cary Ward, CHI Health’s chief medical officer, said data shows that underserved and at-risk women have higher pregnancy complication rates and higher...
Illinois will continue to be a haven for those seeking abortions as other states restrict access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's expected ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Pritzker and other state officials visited Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights on May 11, 2022 to...
BATON ROUGE, La. - Saying there is a “clear connection” between highway fatalities and seat belt usage, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman announced that law enforcement agencies across the state will launch a seat belt enforcement campaign. Click It or Ticket begins Monday and runs...
An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main streets in Lewiston. Similar displays were made in Moscow, according to social media posts.
Everyone in Minnesota — no matter your city, county, or zip code — deserves to be safe. Public safety is important to everyone, regardless of whether you live in a rural area, or an urban area. I have lived in both over the course of my 65 years. I was born in Minneapolis, raised in the Washington D. C. area, but spent every summer at my grandparents’ farm in Mille Lacs County. In 1979 I moved back to Minnesota and lived in St. Paul until I moved to Winona 32 years ago. Winona is my husband Karl’s hometown. Karl and I raised our three, now adult, children in Winona. Starting in 1990, I served as an assistant public defender covering Winona, Houston, Wabasha, Fillmore and Olmsted counties in the 3rd Judicial District until 2010. Since 2011, I have served as the Winona County Attorney, a non-partisan elected position.
BOISE — An effort by a slate of far-right candidates to take over Republican-held offices in Idaho largely failed at the state level in last week’s primary election, but results were more mixed in legislative races, and the Idaho Legislature will see significant change next year. Already, due...
(The Center Square) – The price tag on expanding passenger rail service in northwest Illinois could reach $380 million. That’s according to a new feasibility study prepared by Quandel Consultants looking at establishing service between Rockford and Dubuque, Iowa, with stops in Freeport and Galena. The route also would connect to pending service from Chicago to Rockford, which could begin in 2025.
South Carolina House district lines in The T&D Region were tweaked slightly to satisfy an American Civil Liberties Union challenge that maps as initially drawn discriminated against Black voters. The new maps will be in effect for the 2024 election. The maps approved and signed into law last year will...
With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Efforts to ban abortion dominated the Oklahoma regular legislative session. Lawmakers on Friday left the Capitol after finishing the bulk of their work during regular session, but left the door wide open should they need to return next week to override vetoes signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Kim Foundation is partnering with the state's Division of Behavioral Health to seek public input and update the statewide suicide prevention plan. Officials said the plan will provide a framework for Nebraskans to work together to prevent suicide and save lives, outlining...
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: the Democratic debate/primary; what’s a governor’s endorsement worth; COVID-19 and the campaign; bipartisanship; and free the weed; the Legislature – is the end in sight. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that...
(The Center Square) – The law that allows student athletes in Illinois to get endorsements while in college has a few changes coming under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday. The governor’s office announced four bills he approved Friday, in addition to a separate announcement of extending property...
Two candidates for governor chatted with Orangeburg County’s Democrats on Saturday. Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, and Carlton Boyd were among the candidates who spoke at the local party’s monthly meeting. “I’m the only candidate in this race who has been very open about the fact that I have...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the budget but not the session on Friday. Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
AUSTIN, Texas - In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election. This year's...
The South Carolina Treasurer's Office is withholding about $17 million from Orangeburg County due to the county's not meeting the state's Jan. 1 legal deadline to report financial statements. The Comptroller's General Office said $17,023,717.71 is being withheld from the county and will not be released until the office receives...
MARSHALL, Texas - East Texas law enforcement officers are conducting a “Click It or Ticket” campaign May 23-June 5, enforcing seat belt and child car seat laws, the Texas Department of Transportation announced. Of the 135 traffic crash fatalities reported in the Atlanta District in 2021, 50 were...
ST. LOUIS — The region cleaned up on Friday after at least eight tornadoes touched down one day earlier. Homeowners patched roofs in Kirkwood. Crews chainsawed downed trees in Warson Woods. And thousands were still without power, scattered across the region, from Defiance to Edwardsville. The National Weather Service...
Comments / 0