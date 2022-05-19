ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Steve Talks About His Favorite Family Road Trip Memories

 4 days ago

Memorial Day weekend is next week, and with travel continuing to rebound, it sounds like a lot of people will be headed somewhere over the three-day weekend. According to AAA, 39.2-million people will travel 50 miles or more over Memorial Day. That’s an increase of 8.3% over last year. And with all those travelers there will be plenty of traffic. Of course, the car isn’t the only way people will be escaping to their Memorial Day weekend destination. Millions of people will be flying or taking either a cruise, train, or bus. So Shirley asked the crew to think back to when they were a kid, and tell us about their favorite road trip vacation memory?

Uncle Steve said, "I don't have one. All my road trips were a damn disaster. Peeing in a Maxwell coffee can because he didn't wanna stop." He went on to say, his Dad didn't run the air for a six-hour road trip because it burned too much gas.

What are some of your favorite family vacation memories?

