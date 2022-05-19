ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘ready to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly’ as Erik ten Hag plots summer transfer overhaul

By Joshua Jones
 4 days ago

AARON WAN-BISSAKA and Eric Bailly are on the Manchester United chopping block, according to reports.

The two defenders face fights for their Old Trafford futures especially as Erik ten Hag comes in for his summer transfer overhaul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aCzt_0fjj3qP000
Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be on his way out of Manchester United this summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zokJ_0fjj3qP000
Eric Bailly could also be sold as part of the summer shake-up Credit: Getty

According to Fabrizio Romano, United would be prepared to let them go if the right offers get tabled.

Wan-Bissaka, 24, arrived from Crystal Palace for £50million in 2019 while Bailly was a £30m acquisition from Villarreal three years earlier.

The Ivorian centre-back, 28, is behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and maybe even Phil Jones in the pecking order - while Axel Tuanzebe will return from his Napoli loan in the summer.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, finds himself in competition with Diogo Dalot for the right-back spot and has been linked with a return to Selhurst Park.

United have already been linked with a number of defensive targets, including Jurrien Timber.

The 20-year-old Dutch international centre-back, who can also play at right-back, has come through the Ajax academy and into the first team under Ten Hag.

The incoming United boss admitted "all top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights" while the defender is full of praise for his gaffer.

Timber said: "Under him I became the footballer, the man I am today.

"The coach talked to me a lot. He’s been very critical, in a good, constructive way.

"I won’t forget that anytime soon."

As revealed by SunSport, Max Aarons is also a target despite his relegation with Norwich.

Villarreal man Pau Torres could also be viewed as a left-footed centre-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iv3gG_0fjj3qP000
Erik ten Hag could be reunited with Jurrien Timber at Old Trafford next season Credit: Getty

