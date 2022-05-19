ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree super fan – 7 ways to organize your kitchen using $1 items

By Stephanie Harper
 4 days ago

DOLLAR Tree is the best place to go shopping on a budget since everything there literally costs one dollar.

Anyone interested in organizing their kitchen in an appealing way should consider taking a trip to Dollar Tree sometime soon.

A YouTuber named Bargain Bethany shares details about Dollar Tree projects that create more kitchen space Credit: YouTube/Bargain Bethany

A money-saving YouTuber who goes by the name of Bargain Bethany has amassed over a million subscribers for the useful tips she provides.

She posted a video titled: “Dollar Tree Kitchen Organization – DIY $1 Dollar Projects That Will Blow Your Mind" and it’s gotten a lot of great feedback so far.

The video is a collaboration with another YouTuber named All Things Crafty, a.k.a. Melissa.

Melissa and Bethany’s goals are to take Dollar Tree items and make them look a lot more high-end than they really are.

Plastic bag storage

One of the most annoying things people deal with in their kitchens is the collection of plastic grocery bags that make a huge mess underneath the sink.

Bethany suggests creating an under-the-sink bag storage container using an over-the-cabinet hook bar and mini trashcan.

She slices a line into the trashcan, laces the zip ties through that slice, and ties the hook bar to the mini trashcan.

From there, she’s easily able to hang her creation under the sink to store all her extra plastic bags… and it only cost her a total of $3.

Spice and seasoning storage

Bethany uses a handful of cheap items from Dollar Tree to create the perfect spice and seasoning storage unit.

She starts out by gluing 10 wooden crates together with a combination of wood glue and hot glue.

Next, she paints all the wood with wood stain so the final product will have a dark finish.

Next, she adds chalkboard wood stakes to the bottom of each slot to add proper labels of each spice or seasoning.

Lastly, she puts all of her seasonings and spices inside mason jars before placing them on the wooden shelves.

Bethany's fruit scale is easy to make using about three items, plus paint and glue Credit: YouTube/Bargain Bethany

Fruit basket with a scale

Bethany created an awesome fruit basket with a paper scale using a collection of Dollar Tree items.

The first item needed is a tan-colored planter that she ultimately decides to paint black.

Next, she attaches a black glass bowl to the flat bottom of the planter using hot glue,

After that, she prints out an image of antique fruit measurements and numbers to paste onto the front of her scale.

From there, she fills the empty bowl with fruit and sets the creation on her kitchen counter.

It looks as though the scale is really measuring the weight of the fruit, even though it’s simply just there for the vintage look.

Bethany suggests organizing nuts in clear, glass containers with proper labels Credit: YouTube/Bargain Bethany

Nut organizer

Bethany purchases several glass containers with black-colored tops from Dollar Tree to sort her nuts properly.

She uses adorable font stencils to write down the name of each nut flavor she’s preserving including peanuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and more.

The stencils she uses also double as labels that she places on the front of each glass container.

After that, she separates all her nuts into each glass container and stacks them neatly in her cabinet.

Bethany's DIY projects for more kitchen space are easily made possible using items for $1 from Dollar Tree Credit: Getty

Three more Dollar Tree DIY kitchen hacks

Some of the other DIY projects for the kitchen Bethany makes using Dollar Tree items include a coffee mug organizational rack.

She also describes how to make a wooden dish towel holder that looks perfectly decorative in the kitchen.

Lastly, she also uses command strips to hang a DIY measuring cup holder inside her spice cabinet.

The Dollar Tree projects Bethany posts about are super creative and helpful when it comes to making more space in any kitchen.

The US Sun

The US Sun

