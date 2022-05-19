ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling details in woman’s cause of death after body found at Denny’s restaurant with pants rolled down to her knees

By Danielle Cinone
 4 days ago
CHILLING details have emerged in a woman's cause of death after her body was found at Denny's restaurant with her pants rolled down to her knees.

The 49-year-old woman's body was discovered in an abandoned Denny's in Asheville, North Carolina, back in October 2021.

A woman's body was discovered in an abandoned Denny's in Asheville, North Carolina Credit: WLOS
Police officers found the woman's body in an abandoned Denny's last year Credit: WLOS

The woman, previously identified by the Citizen Times as Kimberly Jarvis, was found dead by Asheville police at the restaurant on Patton Avenue.

And now, approximately seven months after the shocking find, the state medical examiner's office has revealed the woman's cause of death.

According to an autopsy report, the woman was stranged and suffered blunt trauma to her head, the Citizen Times has revealed.

As per the news outlet, the autopsy reads: "The cause of death is strangulation.

"A contributing condition is blunt trauma of [the] head. The manner of death is homicide."

It continues: "According to the Buncombe County Medical Examiner, the decedent was found at a vacant restaurant.

"She was reportedly face down with her pants rolled down to her knees."

According to the medical examiner's investigation report, the woman was discovered with a blanket covering her whole body.

The report also states that due to the woman being homeless, "it is unclear when she was last known to be alive."

According to ABC-affiliate WLOS, Lt. Ann Fowler, the woman's body was found at approximately 4pm on October 27 after Asheville police responded to a trespassing call.

Fowler said the vacant Denny's is often broken into by members of the homeless population.

Capt. Joe Silberman, who was involved with the criminal investigation, said the death of the woman was suspicious, and "foul play" was suspected at the time her body was found.

According to public records, obtained by the Citizen Times, the woman's death was Asheville's 10th homicide of 2021.

One month after the woman's body was found, surveillance footage was released of a man believed to have been with the woman "recently."

Law enforcement also revealed that the woman had a "recent history" of unintentionally overdosing and refusing a medical evaluation.

An autopsy revealed amphetamines and gabapentin were found in her system, according to the report.

Asheville police were seen investigating after the woman's body was found in October 2021 Credit: WLOS

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman shot and killed by Upstate deputies

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one person. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. According to SLED, deputies...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge NC man with murder in connection to deadly assault

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrested following the deadly assault of Paulette Clark. Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, has been charged in connection to the death of Paulette Clark, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said on May...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
