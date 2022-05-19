ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

My little girl can’t play with friends – it’s heartbreaking but she risks hospital every time she leaves the house

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXL39_0fjizaUi00

A MUM has told how her little girl can't play with her pals at their house as she risks a visit to hospital just by leaving home.

Etta Connor has a severe form of coeliac disease, after being diagnosed last year.

The six-year-old had been bloated as a baby, but it took a while to get the proper diagnosis.

She has been put on a strict gluten-free diet by doctors, to avoid her small intestine attacking itself.

Her parents, Caroline and Gary Connor, got rid of anything that would hold traces of old gluten, and scrubbed their kitchen clean after finding out.

But they run the risk of her accidentally coming into contact with something contaminated when she leaves home.

Caroline, 35, told SurreyLive: "She can't eat in someone else's kitchen because they will have gluten in them," she said.

"Because of her age it would be hard to explain to a parent what she can and can't eat, so it's safer to do play dates here."

It's been hard for Etta even at school, as there might be traces of gluten around.

On a few occasions she has been rushed to A&E after being accidentally contaminated.

The family plans to raise awareness for the disease by Etta using her new bike to ride 100kms this month for Coeliac UK.

"We really want to raise awareness of this condition so more people can get a diagnosis sooner rather than later," said dad Gary, 40.

"We also hope that Etta gains confidence, pride and acceptance of who she is, knowing that there are many who will support her along the journey."

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition, where your immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten.

This damages your gut (small intestine) so you are unable to take in nutrients.

Coeliac disease can cause a range of symptoms, including diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating, caused by an adverse reaction to gluten.

Eating foods that contain gluten can trigger a range of gut symptoms, such as:

  • diarrhoea, which may smell particularly unpleasant
  • stomach aches
  • bloating and farting (flatulence)
  • indigestion
  • constipation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvVW2_0fjizaUi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mydAE_0fjizaUi00

Coeliac disease can also cause more general symptoms, including:

  • tiredness (fatigue) as a result of not getting enough nutrients from food (malnutrition)
  • unintentional weight loss
  • an itchy rash (dermatitis herpetiformis)
  • problems getting pregnant (infertility)
  • nerve damage (peripheral neuropathy)
  • disorders that affect co-ordination, balance and speech (ataxia)

There's no cure for coeliac disease, but following a gluten-free diet should help control symptoms and prevent the long-term complications of the condition.

Even if you have mild symptoms, changing your diet is still recommended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8D86_0fjizaUi00
Credit: BPM

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
Daily Mail

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired. Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020. She'd...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Hospital#Gluten#Immune System#My Little Girl#Uk#Mum#Surreylive#A E#Coeliac
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“My husband and I decided to not bathe our son because of the health benefits”, Mother is being criticized after she said that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it’s healthier for him

The young mother is being criticized after she shared on her social media account that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it is healthier for him. The mom said she has not bathed her son since his birth on May 6 – and that she has no plans to anytime soon. The baby boy is reportedly covered in the fluid that he was born and his mother says that she is not going to wash it off because it reportedly gives a protective barrier to the baby and is an antimicrobial. The mother also claims that soap can dry out babies’ delicate and fragile skin. Many of her followers criticized her decision to not clean off her baby, while others agreed and said that they did the same thing with their kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Young mom who was told by doctors that her agonizing back pain was the result of 'bad posture' from working at home discovers she has a tumor the size of a BABY'S HEAD on her spine

A young mom has claimed that doctors said her excruciating back pain was caused by 'bad posture' while working from home - only to find out that it was actually a tumor the size of a baby's head at the base of her spine. Ellie Chandler, 25, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified after she accidentally takes her husband's medication

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents take their medication together every night. First, my mother hands my father his pills and a bottle of water. Then she takes her own. After they take their pills, they go to sleep. Just like clockwork.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
437K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy