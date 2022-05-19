ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low income households to get $1,000 guaranteed income payments for 24 months – see if you’re eligible

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
 4 days ago
AMERICAN Rescue Plan funds will be used to send $1,000 direct payments in the coming months.

The guaranteed income plan, announced May 17, will benefit 150 households in California.

The Alameda, California city council passed the proposal in a 3-2 vote.

"I'm really excited that we as a council have a chance to make a direct impact in people's lives," Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft told KTVU.

The city council said about 11,000 households qualify, but only 150 will be selected.

The program will provide low-income families with up to $1,000 per month for two years.

Guaranteed income provides a flat monthly cash payment.

The payments differ from other assistance programs as they are no-strings-attached.

The flexibility allows folks to make spending decisions that best meet their needs.

Similar programs are being tested in Oakland and Stockton, among others.

Who will qualify?

As mentioned above, the plan passed on May 17.

While the program is designed to serve low-income families, income requirements are yet to be determined.

The Sun reached out to city council for more information.

Other programs in California

There are nearly 100 guaranteed income programs nationwide.

Within California, both Oakland and San Francisco have programs.

The City of Stockton’s pilot program, which launched in 2019, is one of the best known examples in the country, according to Alameda officials.

To date, the Stockton program has demonstrated increased financial stability among the recipients when compared to a control group.

Other programs outside California

Other guaranteed income programs have been tested in cities throughout the US.

At least ten cities have created their own programs.

These cities include: Pittsburgh, Columbia, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Newark, Rochester and Durham.

On the state level, there are at least 24 that offer guaranteed income programs.

For more on stimulus, summer payments will be sent to residents of this state in weeks.

And see the 24 states offering UBI.

Matt
3d ago

I keep thinking of the signs at the wildlife preserve. "do not feed the birds, it will make them dependant l on humans feeding them and will hurt the environment"

Indeed
3d ago

well as with all gvt funding, is this a pittance added to their income to bring it to 1000.00 or an addition to their current less than a 1000.00 income? cuz 1000.00 in California no matter where you live is not going to get you anything towards getting off gvt support. housing, food. transportation, skills medical and longterm ability for self support and a goal to thrive is the answer...rich folks just don't get it.

scott tran
3d ago

These are just Trial runs. $1000 means nothing if you live in the Bay area. They just want to see how many votes they can get. I don't oppose helping the needy, BUT for all those that needed help. How and Why did you get into the situation that you needed handed out from the govt and continue to need help from them? After 2 years of this $1000 / month where will you be?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
