Chilling moment killer Cody Ackland calmly strolls into a Plymouth police station to confess to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne-McLeod

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline
 4 days ago

This is the moment Ted Bundy obsessed killer Cody Ackland strolled into a Plymouth police station to confess to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The Indie band guitarist was unknown to police when he bludgeoned 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod with a claw hammer after kidnapping her as she waited for a bus in Plymouth on November 20 last year.

Ackland spent the next 48 hours after the savage murder socialising with friends, and even attended a pub lock-in before ordering a pizza. Friends said the only time they had seen the killer so happy was at one of his band's gigs.

Three days after killing he eventually turned himself in and confessed, with a video showing him walking into Charles Cross at 1.30pm with his arms behind his back. He was wearing a high-vis jacket he used for his work as a garage car valet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDDBi_0fjixQgk00
A video released today shows killer Cody Ackland walking into Charles Cross at 1.30pm with his arms behind his back. He was a high-vis jacket he used for his work as a garage car valet

At a previous hearing, Ackland, of Southway, Plymouth pleaded guilty to murder. Today, he was handed a life sentence and ordered to spend at least 31 years in prison.

In the days and weeks leading up to the student's death, the obsessive searched the internet for information about serial killers' crimes.

He kept over 3,000 grisly images on his phone, depicting dismembered or dead bodies, post-mortem examinations and murder scenes, the court heard.

Judge Robert Linford told Ackland: 'On November 20 last year you subjected Bobbi-Anne McLeod to a prolonged, savage and merciless attack.'

He continued: 'She was a young, popular and much-loved person, you caused outrage and fear in this part of the country and with good reason, it was utterly motiveless.'

Judge Lindford told Ackland that he would remain indefinitely a 'highly dangerous person', adding: 'There is a strong possibility you may never be released from prison.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddWli_0fjixQgk00
The fiend murdered Bobbi-Anne McLeod with a claw hammer after kidnapping her

Ackland looked at the judge throughout his remarks and nodded as his sentence was passed.

As he left the dock, Miss McLeod's brother Lee shouted: 'You're a dead man.'

Miss McLeod's mother Donna wept throughout the hearing.

Ackland searched online for remote locations on Dartmoor and for hammers, crowbars and cutting tools in the days before the murder.

At 5.45pm on November 20, Miss McLeod left her home in Leigham to meet her boyfriend and walked to the nearby bus stop on Bampton Road, where she was last seen alive at 6.15pm.

By 7.15pm, the teenager's family were starting to worry and a member of the public found her abandoned mobile phone and Apple AirPod case in the bus stop.

The teenager's boyfriend contacted her family at 9pm asking where she was, and they immediately went out looking for her and appealing on social media.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched a missing person inquiry.

The next day Ackland threw the hammer into the River Tamar and a carrier bag containing his and her blood-stained clothing into nearby allotments.

Later, he carried on as normal going for pizza with a friend, attended band practice, got a takeaway and drank into the early hours at a pub lock-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2Chg_0fjixQgk00
Ackland spent the next 48 hours after the savage murder socialising with friends, and even attended a pub lock-in before ordering a pizza 

Friends recall him being 'happier than usual'. On the Monday, Ackland went to the cinema to watch Dune.

On Tuesday at lunchtime, he left work to walk to a police station to confess to murdering Miss McLeod.

He asked for a map and directed detectives to Bovisand - where police found her body hours later.

Forensic evidence and phone data corroborated Ackland's story, the court heard.

Crime scene investigators located the clothes at the allotments and his blood-stained trainers were found in his wardrobe. Miss McLeod's blood was found in and around his car.

Rakuda, who released their first EP in August last year, announced in November they would disband 'with immediate effect', but weeks later said they would be taking a 'short hiatus from the music scene' with a view to reforming in the spring of 2022.

