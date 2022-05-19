ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League bosses will hold talks with senior players about scrapping ‘taking the knee’ next season

By Martin Lipton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PREM chiefs will consult with senior players to decide whether to continue to “take the knee” before games next season.

Top-flight players have united in the anti-racism gesture since the return of football at the end of the first pandemic lockdown in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZliDG_0fjivDxb00
Premier League chiefs will hold talks with players about "taking the knee" Credit: Rex

But after two-and-a-half seasons of the gesture being the final part of the pre-match programme, some have argued that it is time for it to be dropped.

Premier League bosses will not take a formal position until the eve of next season.

That will come after a full consultation with club captains, managers and the PFA to gauge the feeling of the Prem stars.

And while some players have stayed on their feet as the debate has ensued, if the players believe it should continue into the 2022-2023 campaign, it will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgD04_0fjivDxb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDuVq_0fjivDxb00

The decision to adopt the pre-match statement came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of policemen in the USA.

The first deployment was a direct response to the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and the slogan replaced the names of the players on all shirts for the first week of restart.

Since then, however, a number of players have made the case that taking the knee is making the point that discrimination - on the grounds of race, gender or sexual identity - must not be part of football.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso have been conspicuous by their decision not to join in.

Those decisions brought the matter into focus and saw Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings, a powerful advocate for social change, agreeing: “The knee is something that continually needs to be reviewed.

“Is it still powerful? Is it still making people aware?”

Some fans at England matches before last summer’s Euros booed when Gareth Southgate’s men opted to show their support, with racist chants following from home supporters during the World Cup qualifier in Hungary in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zvk2A_0fjivDxb00
Players and Prem bosses will decide whether to continue "taking the knee" next season Credit: Getty

England have maintained their stance, backed by the likes of Liverpool’s Cameroon defender Joel Matip, who said earlier this season: "It is a sign of awareness that it's still a big problem with racism.”

Club skippers will take soundings from their team-mates to adopt a united position on the issue - with an awareness that any decision must be broadly backed.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘sat on his own in dressing room for 20 minutes’ after Man Utd were mauled 4-0 at Brighton

CRISTIANO RONALDO reportedly sat alone in the dressing-room for 20 minutes after Manchester United’s recent thrashing at Brighton. The Portuguese star, 37, returned to Old Trafford last summer hoping to reignite the fallen giants and lead them to success. Despite finishing as the Premier League’s third highest goalscorer with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tyrone Mings
The US Sun

Watch Jack Grealish’s reaction after Man Utd legend Roy Keane advises him to ‘keep off the top shelf’

JACK GREALISH won't hold back as he toasts his first Premier League title after a dramatic final day at the Etihad. Manchester City star Grealish linked up with Sky Sports pundits Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards for a post-match interview while his team-mates celebrated their side's incredible 3-2 win over Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Aston Villa#Pfa#Crystal Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
437K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy