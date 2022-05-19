"More Than Just A Park" ceremony held to open Unity Park

The opening ceremony for Greenville's Unity Park was held Thursday. The park which has been decades in the making, is now a reality. Greenville City Council Member Lillian Brock-Fleming says this day has been a long time coming. She talked about how community leader E.B. Holloway first made efforts to get a park in the neighborhood in the late 1930's.

Greenville Mayor Knox White spoke at the event and spoke about the meaning behind Unity Park. He talked about how residents from the Southernside neighborhood marched on city hall in 1938. He also spoke about the park representing the people of Greenville coming together.

A large part of the funding for the park came from corporate and private donation. Unity Park features 60 acres of green space in the city's historic Southernside neighborhood.