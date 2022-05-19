New YouTube trick will completely change how you watch videos

YOUTUBE is making it easier to jump to the most popular bits of the videos you're watching.

The U.S. streaming giant on Wednesday rolled out a feature to all users that shows the "most replayed" parts of clips.

The graph-style indicator appears behind the red progress bar at the bottom of the YouTube player.

“If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often," YouTube said.

"You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments."

The feature is particularly useful for longer videos in which you're only interested in a particular moment.

It also provides markers for clips that haven't been broken down into sections using timestamps or chapters.

The feature was previously available for YouTube Premium subscribers but has now been rolled out to all users.

It's available on desktop and the YouTube Android and iOS apps.

The tool is one of a number of changes introduced to YouTube in recent months.

They include a new way to loop certain parts of videos and a “chapters” feature that lets creators break videos into chunks.

An experiment for Premium subscribers will apparently let users "seek to the exact moment in a video that you want to watch."

YouTube is also expanding the kind of content that people can watch on its platform.

In March, YouTube announced that it was bolstering its catalogue of free movies and TV shows.

"More people are choosing to experience YouTube on the big screen with friends and family," the company wrote on their blog.

"And now US viewers for the first time will be able to watch full seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free with ads," they added.

The move by YouTube is likely an attempt to compete with streaming giants like Netflix, who revealed earlier this year that it was dropping hundreds of new original content.

Currently, there are 360 movies and 100 shows available to stream for free with ads on YouTube, according to TechRadar.

Hit films from Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros can be found on the list.

Some popular titles include Legally Blond, Runaway Bride, and Gone in Sixty Seconds.

If you're into series, hit shows like Hell's Kitchen, Scream Queens, Heartland, and Unsolved Mysteries are also available to stream.

