ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’m banned from my brother’s wedding because I’m too pretty – my sister in law said she wanted ‘all eyes on her’ instead

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZvby_0fjiq5EV00

EVERYONE wants to be pretty, right?

But one woman has revealed the downfalls of being attractive, when she found herself uninvited from her brother’s wedding, because her sister-in-law thought she was too pretty and wanted all the attention on her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qG5gT_0fjiq5EV00
A woman has taken to Reddit to reveal she was uninvited from her brother's wedding, after her sister-in-law said she was too pretty and didn't want the attention away from her Credit: Getty

The woman took to Reddit to explain that she has been uninvited from her brother’s upcoming wedding, after the bride-to-be informed her that she wanted 'all eyes to be on me, not you'.

Although she said that she'd be happy to 'skip makeup and wear a simple dress' so as not to outshine the bride on her big day, her sister-in-law wasn't having any of it.

According to the dismissed wedding guest, her sister-in-law has always been jealous of her appearance, regularly commenting on her clothes and make-up.

Not only this, but her sister-in-law is clearly jealous, as she often tells her she should dress her age - despite her only being 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcecW_0fjiq5EV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWOHz_0fjiq5EV00

The woman revealed that she has never risen to such remarks - even when it's been implied that she's 'shallow' for wearing makeup.

But now that the sister-in-law is due to get married next month, the woman explained that she has had some 'awkward encounters' with her fiancé.

Taking to Reddit, she explained: "Like when I was wearing a slightly low-cut dress, he kept glancing towards my chest. He's also stared at my legs in the past. And he's usually confident and extroverted, but kind of gets shy and stumbles while speaking to me."

"My sister-in-law recently spoke to me in private and asked me to not come to the wedding.

"She said 'I deserve to be the most beautiful person at my wedding, and you'll spoil that for me. I want all eyes to be on me, not you.'

“I told her I'd skip makeup and wear a simple dress, but she made it clear I couldn't be there.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

"Since I know she doesn't like me, I didn't argue with her. I don't even like social situations so this was a win for me.

“Later I told my husband what she'd said, and informed him that I wasn't going.

“He got angry, called her and said that was a cruel thing to do, and said he wouldn't attend either if I wasn't invited (I hadn't asked him to do that, I had mentioned the whole thing pretty casually).

“Later my SIL sent me a long text calling me a b**ch for snitching to him, and wanting to 'flaunt my looks'.

“So was I the a**hole because I told him the reason? I know she's insecure about her looks, so maybe I should've come up with another excuse.”

While the woman now feels slightly guilty for telling her husband about the conversation, many fellow Reddit users feel that it's her sister-in-law who should be feeling guilty, not her.

One person wrote: "Why should you hide the truth from your husband for your sister-in-law who has disrespected you on a consistent basis? Wouldn't he have noticed at some point that you weren't joining him at the wedding?

"Did she expect this to stay secret? Your sister-in-law is angry because her man is weak in the knees over you. This is a her problem, not a you problem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvVW2_0fjiq5EV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mydAE_0fjiq5EV00

Another said: "You should go on vacation with your hubby while the wedding is happening and blow up social media with bikini pics. Then again, I'm petty..."

A third commented: “What was she supposed to tell her husband the morning of the wedding when he noticed she wasn’t getting ready to go? SIL needs to grow up.”

Comments / 19

Gladys Kravitz
3d ago

are you, are you really prettier or just someone with a flare for drama. either way it IS the brides day...not yours. stay home....let that be your gift to them.

Reply(1)
10
Shirley Rosenbaum Moffitt
1d ago

your brother should tell her you are his sister and of course you will be at his wedding, pretty or not. the bride is really pathetic and shallow.

Reply
2
Related
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Sister
The US Sun

My mum-in-law wore MY wedding dress to her baby shower – she didn’t ask if it was okay, I’m fuming

A woman has told how she was left fuming after her mother-in-law wore her wedding dress to a surprise baby shower without asking permission. The anonymous woman, from the US, took to Reddit and explained how she gave her husband's pregnant mother permission to sift through her wardrobe after she complained that she didn't have any nice dresses that fit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
437K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy