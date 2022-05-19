ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flavor Flav is now a father of 8! The singer reveals he learned he has son Jordan, 3, with former manager Kate Gammell after taking paternity test

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rapper Flavor Flav, 63, revealed he recently learned that he is the father to a young boy.

The singer found out he has a three-year-old son named Jordan with his former manager Kate Gammell after taking a paternity test, TMZ reported on Thursday. The outlet reported that Jordan will now take on his father's surname Drayton.

This is the star's eighth child with four different moms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ongjC_0fjipOsq00
Big news: Flavor Flav found out he has a 3-year-old son after taking a paternity test, TMZ reported (pictured 2020)

Flavor Flav knew that Kate got pregnant and had a son, but TMZ reported that he was not sure it was his for a long time.

The New York native and his baby mama have reportedly agreed to child support terms and a custody arrangement.

The Public Enemy rapper now has eight children with four different women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ehcel_0fjipOsq00
Mother and daughter: The rapper, 63, shares his son, named Jordan, with a woman named Kate Gammell who used to be his manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBpQP_0fjipOsq00
Not sure: Flavor Flav knew that Kate got pregnant and had a son, but TMZ reported that he wasn't sure it was his for a long time (pictured 2019)

They children include Jordan, Dazyna, Quanah, William, Karma, Shaniq, Karren and Kayla.

Flavor Flav rose to prominence in the 1980s as a founding member of the rap group Public Enemy.

He mainly served as a hype man, getting the crowd riled up for Chuck D before he went onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad2qM_0fjipOsq00
Big family: They are: Jordan, Dazyna, Quanah, William, Karma, Shaniq, Karren and Kayla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BJAg_0fjipOsq00
Accolades: He earned six Grammy nominations and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Public Enemy (pictured 2020)

Since then, Flavor Flav has released one self-titled solo album and made a name for himself as a reality television star.

He starred on the VH1 shows The Surreal Life, Strange Love and Flavor of Love.

He earned six Grammy nominations and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Public Enemy.

The star also went viral when he was seen with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner in an Instagram photo from last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfl5y_0fjipOsq00
In the mix: The star also went viral when he was seen with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner in an Instagram photo from last year

