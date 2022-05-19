Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around 4 months - spokesperson

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by export optimism and tight stockpiles, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures added 14-3/4 cents to $17.05-1/4 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most active soybean contract added 58-3/4 cents, a 3.57% weekly increase. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 1.40 cents at 80.93 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal futures gained $4.60 to end at $429.90 per ton. * Top palm oil producer Indonesia announced it would reinstate a requirement to allocate a certain volume for the domestic market as it lifts a recent export embargo. * China's soybean imports from Brazil in April surged to 6.3 million tonnes, up 120% from the previous month, customs data showed, with the arrival of delayed cargoes. The figures were up from the 5.08 million tonnes China received from Brazil in the same month last year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
