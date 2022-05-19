ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around 4 months - spokesperson

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around four months of...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Wheat regains ground as weather in focus; soybeans hit new four-week high

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose on Monday, recovering after a three-day slide, as attention turned back to the impact of drought ahead of weekly U.S. crop data. Chicago corn futures were higher as the market also awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Crop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Saudi SAGO procures 89,290 T of wheat from local farmers so far - statement

May 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer (SAGO) procured 89,290 tonnes of wheat from local farmers so far, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports could reach 1.5 mln tonnes in May - analyst

KYIV, May 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, Roman Slaston, Director General of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association, said on Monday. He told a briefing that the near-term aim was to increase the volume...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

COFCO International sets target for soy land use in Latin America

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. The company generated sales of $48 billion last year, up...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Wheat#Cereals#Map#Copyright Thomson Reuters
Agriculture Online

Malaysia PM says cabinet agrees to abolish approved permits for wheat

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise. Malaysia last week scrapped...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

12 popular goat breeds

This dairy breed originated in the French Alps, and can thrive in nearly any climate. They are the highest producing milkers, with top goats producing up to two gallons per day. Because of the amount of milk they produce, these goats have high nutritional needs and their diets must be monitored closely. PJ Jonas, who raises Alpines to provide milk for her family of 10 and runs a goat product business, says this breed is quiet and curious and tolerates humans well.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends fall, soybeans firm on export demand

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell for a third day on Friday, retreating further from a two-month high hit earlier this week as technical selling pressured the market, traders said. Corn also eased, as accelerated U.S. planting and news that Argentina may expand an export volume cap weighed.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, gains in crude oil and as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.79-1/4 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy futures firm on export optimism

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday, supported by export optimism and tight stockpiles, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures added 14-3/4 cents to $17.05-1/4 a bushel. * For the week, the CBOT's most active soybean contract added 58-3/4 cents, a 3.57% weekly increase. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 1.40 cents at 80.93 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal futures gained $4.60 to end at $429.90 per ton. * Top palm oil producer Indonesia announced it would reinstate a requirement to allocate a certain volume for the domestic market as it lifts a recent export embargo. * China's soybean imports from Brazil in April surged to 6.3 million tonnes, up 120% from the previous month, customs data showed, with the arrival of delayed cargoes. The figures were up from the 5.08 million tonnes China received from Brazil in the same month last year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Indonesia requires permit for palm oil exports - regulation

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Trade Ministry will require companies to secure export permits for their crude palm oil and olein shipments, with approval granted to those with proof they have met requirements on domestic sales volumes, a regulation document issued on Monday showed. The permit would be valid...
INDUSTRY

