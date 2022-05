Close out Alumni Weekend at Worcester's beloved Polar Park! The Woo Sox will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in MiLB action. Includes buffet lunch and admission ticket. Ticket price for all guests, including children and seniors, is the same. All guests must have a ticket, including children. Transportation and parking not included with ticket purchase.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO