Former WWE Star Reveals His Reaction To Vince McMahon Telling Him He Wasn’t Getting A Push

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone wants to be the best that they can be in the WWE, but in order to get in the right spot you need to have Vince McMahon on your side. Back in 2012 the New Age Outlaws returned to WWE programming and they worked to...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 5

Us Weekly

Stephanie McMahon and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s Family Album With Daughters Aurora, Murphy and Vaughn: Photos

Wrestling royalty! Since Stephanie McMahon married Paul “Triple H” Levesque, they’ve expanded their family and become proud girl parents. “My eldest daughter has already started training and I would encourage them to follow their passion and whatever they believe in as long as they work hard at it,” McMahon said of Aurora, born in 2006, […]
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Road Dogg
Road Dogg
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Mickie James Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Former WWE star Mickie James, spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”
WWE
411mania.com

Ahmed Johnson Thinks WWE Originally Wanted Him To Beat The Undertaker For The WWE Title In 1997

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson was recently interviewed by Gregory Iron, during which he discussed his planned WWE Championship match with The Undertaker at the Canadian Stampede In Your House event in 1997, which never actually happened as he was injured and replaced by Vader. If original plans had gone ahead Johnson believes he would have won the title for The Nation of Domination and most significantly he would have become the first black WWE Champion. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE

